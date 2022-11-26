Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season
Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
WNDU
‘Ugly Sweater Run’ taking place this Saturday in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting its annual “Ugly Sweater Run” this weekend!. It’s happening Saturday morning at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park. It’s a fun-filled event for the whole family with a 5K Run and 1 Mile Stroll. The 5K Run...
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
WNDU
South Bend Symphony plays annual family concert at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you want to build a snowman? Well, how about listening to The Snowman?. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra played its annual family concert on Sunday at the University of Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. “We’re at the South Bend Symphony’s annual family...
WNDU
Blood donations needed in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!. The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers. On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8...
WNDU
Toys for Tots Drive returns to WNDU this Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is upon us, and WNDU is trying to ensure every child has presents under the tree. This year marks the 28th year of WNDU-TV’s partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots South Bend toy drive. Over the past 27...
95.3 MNC
Santa is coming to South Bend
Your child can get their picture taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. It’ll be at the Brown Barn inside the park. It’s happening on December 10, from 11 to 1 and costs $6 per child. Those...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Humane Society needs helps
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
WNDU
American Legion hosting holiday toy drive this Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Legion Post 357 is holding a toy collection drive this Saturday, Nov. 26!. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in need. Those who donate are encouraged to drop off unopened, unwrapped gifts. You can RVSP on their Facebook Event Page below.
WNDU
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of cat carriers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs cat carriers, according to their Facebook page. The Human Society is now reaching out to community members for support in purchasing those cat carriers and donating them. Cat carriers are primarily used to ensure safe transportation for cats when...
WNDU
Local non-profits asking for donations
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local non-profits are doing what they can to make sure families have a good Christmas this year. The Salvation Army said there’s an urgent need for donors to help with their “Red Ribbon Basket” program. The program is designed to help provide families with things like household and hygiene items. Those who volunteer receive a basket with supply information.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation. They say veterans often don’t get the...
WNDU
Humane Society of SJC in need of clumping cat litter
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is still holding its Home Fur the Howlidays adoption event, but they also tell 16 News Now that they are in need of supplies. The shelter currently has 254 cats and kittens, 92 dogs, and various other animals. They...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport
The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
