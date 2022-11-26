ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

People & Places Brew To You special

By Ken Watlington
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrtNn_0jNzI21d00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to our second edition of People & Places’ Brew To You tour.

WNCT will help raise a glass to a few of the success stories in the growing craft beer scene in Eastern North Carolina. Businesses are not only serving up great, locally-made beer but are also making a lasting impact on their communities in the process.

North Carolina boasts the largest number of craft breweries in the South, according to NC Craft Brewers Guild. There are more than 380 breweries and brew pubs that can be found in communities from the mountains to the coast.

CLICK HERE: Ken Watlington’s September Brew To You special

This edition covers breweries in Washington, Newport, Wilson and Elizabeth City. Click videos to see each of the four segments of the show. The first segment is at the top with the other three segments below.

Segment Two

Segment Three

Segment Four

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Town hall at PCC shines light on local small businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The goal of Monday’s Small Business Town Hall at Pitt Community College was on building up and growing those in Eastern North Carolina who make it all happen. Monday’s event was highlighted by speeches from Congressman G.K. Butterfield and with former Greenville mayor Allen Thomas, who is now a regional administrator […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Morehead City to receive affordable housing

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
southernladymagazine.com

Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina

In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
EDENTON, NC
WNCT

Toys for Tots event taking place Friday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — MCKRE Gives (the philanthropic arm of local real estate company Mary Cheatham King Real Estate affiliated with Keller Williams Crystal Coast) and The Friendly Market are joining efforts once again to raise funds and gather toys for local families at the 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive on Friday. Community members are […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina

Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

WinterLights Virginia Dare Night moved to Monday, Nov. 28

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabethan Gardens is hosting WinterLights Virginia Dare Night Monday night. It was originally scheduled for November 27 but was rescheduled due to forecasted rain. All scannable tickets reserved online for Sunday, November 27, will be honored on Monday, November 28. However, the night has been...
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

$2M in legislative funding to go to Sugarloaf Island

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A check presentation will be held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. NC State Sen. Norm Sanderson and NC Rep. Pat McElraft will present a $2 million check in legislative funding that will allow a team of experts to […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Social Services brings Holiday Cheer to foster children

Chondra Mewborn said that the Holiday Cheer program is meant to bring a sense of normalcy to children as they celebrate Christmas in their foster homes. Pitt County Social Services brings Holiday Cheer …. Chondra Mewborn said that the Holiday Cheer program is meant to bring a sense of normalcy...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven County PIE announces grant award

NEW BERN, N.C. — The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060, $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program. These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Angel Tree Project is collecting donations for military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Pine Knoll Shores is collecting donations for The Angel Tree Project which helps local military families in need during the holidays. In partnership with Hope for the Warriors and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, The Angel Tree Project looks to support 42 military families and their children […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

ECU hosts research showcase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Defense Alliance of NC hosted a Science and Technology Forum on Tuesday. The showcase included ECU researchers focused on human performance, biomechanics, neurocognition and more. This research focuses on military and defense. “This could be a springboard for additional efforts, collaborations, partnerships with some of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy