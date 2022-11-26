People & Places Brew To You special

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to our second edition of People & Places’ Brew To You tour.

WNCT will help raise a glass to a few of the success stories in the growing craft beer scene in Eastern North Carolina. Businesses are not only serving up great, locally-made beer but are also making a lasting impact on their communities in the process.

North Carolina boasts the largest number of craft breweries in the South, according to NC Craft Brewers Guild. There are more than 380 breweries and brew pubs that can be found in communities from the mountains to the coast.

This edition covers breweries in Washington, Newport, Wilson and Elizabeth City. Click videos to see each of the four segments of the show. The first segment is at the top with the other three segments below.

