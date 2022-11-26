Read full article on original website
Snowmen of Stroudsburg return with holiday cheer in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Main Street in Stroudsburg, nothing brings holiday cheer quite like life-sized snowmen. The popular sculptures have made their return. The Cooper family from Stroudsburg was on a scavenger hunt trying to see them all. "They're gorgeous. I loved one that had sunflowers on it and...
Small Business Saturday in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore. The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out. The owner says Small Business Saturday...
Railroad club hosts open house for holidays
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A railroad club in Luzerne County welcomed all train lovers for a holiday open house. Members of the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township operated model trains around a large setup. Visitors got to check out miniature train stations, towns, hillsides, and more. Members...
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Buy local holiday marketplace in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — About 95 different vendors filled the Scranton Cultural Center along North Washington Avenue for its 10th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace. Organizers say it's important for everyone to shop small for the holidays. "Local businesses are just the core of our communities. And community is just...
10th year for tree lighting ceremony in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the 10th year for a tree lighting event Saturday night in Monroe County. Middle Smithfield Township hosted the event at Echo Lake Park and the Community & Cultural Center on Milford Road. The program featured the East Stroudsburg High School North Band and...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of 'Giving Tuesday,' the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots. Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton. The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas...
Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
First Steps of the Electric City Trail
This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
Scranton Times Tower Lighting kicks off the 2022 holiday season
SCRANTON, Pa. — The lighting of the radio tower came just after 6 p.m. It was the culmination of a busy night downtown. The block party outside the Scranton Times Building packed an entire block of Penn Avenue for hours. Thousands turned out, the crowd spilling over onto adjacent...
Made in PA!
A Northeast PA holiday is not complete without Bosak’s award winning store-made kielbasa and sausage. Bosak’s Choice Meats has offered its specialities for over the past 20 years. Bosak’s fan favorite kielbasa comes in five flavors: fresh, smoked, smoked with cheese, turkey and turkey cheese. They make it in three forms including rings, patties and sticks. Their store-made sausage comes in 10 flavors. The old fashioned butcher shop also offers a full variety of deli meats and store-made salads, prepared foods, custom cold cuts and kielbasa. In addition to kielbasa and sausage, best sellers for the holiday season include prime rib, ham and turkey. The Bosak family cuts, packs and grinds all their own meats. Bosak’s also offers the option for hunting customers to bring in deer, pheasant and other game for wild game processing to your liking!
Craft fair helps foster and adoptive families
HAZLETON, Pa. — A craft fair in Luzerne County on Sunday helped raise money for foster and adoptive family programs. Brandon's Forever Home organized the event at the Faith United Church of Christ in Hazleton. The event featured craft vendors, basket raffles, and a bake sale. Proceeds went towards...
Shopping small for the holidays in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — 'Shop small' is the message for folks driving through downtown Pittston, especially on the nationally recognized Small Business Saturday. "It's definitely important to support your small businesses; we're helping the economy; we're creating jobs in the area. It's just a great thing for the community to come together and be able to do a big event like small business Saturday," said Brittney Eramo, Grace & Park.
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
Preparing for 'Small Business Saturday' in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — As Black Friday comes to a close, businesses in Wayne County are gearing up for 'Small Business Saturday.'. Newswatch 16 stopped by Dyberry Mercantile on Main Street in Honesdale. The owner says Saturday is the perfect way to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping...
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Forty Fort hosts free holiday dinner
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families were able to grab turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes at a takeout dinner in Luzerne County. Members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church teamed up to make the holiday a bit more special for anyone in need of a helping hand. Nearly 400...
