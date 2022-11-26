ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed

The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
Cavs Road Trip Comes to a Close with Loss to Raptors

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers were playing their third road contest in four nights – and on Monday night north of the border, they looked like it. Facing the tenacious Raptors doesn’t help. A pair of key pieces returned to Toronto’s rotation, and that energy was apparent early – taking...
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7

Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston

McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
Warriors Ride First Quarter Fire to Win in Minnesota

Sunday’s early tipoff time – 2:30 p.m. local time in Minnesota – did nothing to interrupt the Warriors rhythm, as the Dubs jumped all over the Timberwolves with a 47-point first quarter in a 137-114 win in Minnesota. The hot start, along with some clutch shooting from...
