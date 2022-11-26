Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for burglary in Laurens Co.
Officers with the Laurens Police Department arrested a teenager near a business for burglary.
2 arrested, 1 wanted following pursuit in Spartanburg Co.
Two men were arrested and a third man is wanted after a pursuit Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body found in Cherokee Co.
To her friend, Emily King was a "beautiful soul."
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
Man pleads guilty for deadly shooting in Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thomas Jenkins has pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of his roommate, Brandon Edinger. Last November, Greenville Police said they were called to Sorrento Apartments for reports of a shooting. They found Edinger with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
Increased patrol on roads during holiday season in Spartanburg
You can expect to see more officers out on the road in Spartanburg as part of an effort to improve traffic safety during the holiday season
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department said they assisted in a car crash that led to a driver being flown to the hospital. The department said the crash happened Monday morning. The driver was extricated and transported to the by Life Flight, according to officials. Williford Fire...
7Weather Forecast
Bicyclist dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
All lanes have reopened following a crash Sunday evening on I-85 southbound in Cherokee County.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
