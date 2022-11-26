ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child

Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child. Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child. Spartanburg PD: Increased patrol on roads during …. Spartanburg PD: Increased patrol on roads during holiday season. Pet taxi opens for service in Dubai. WATCH: Pet taxi opens for service in Dubai. Tuesday Forecast:...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man pleads guilty for deadly shooting in Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thomas Jenkins has pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of his roommate, Brandon Edinger. Last November, Greenville Police said they were called to Sorrento Apartments for reports of a shooting. They found Edinger with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department said they assisted in a car crash that led to a driver being flown to the hospital. The department said the crash happened Monday morning. The driver was extricated and transported to the by Life Flight, according to officials. Williford Fire...
STARR, SC
wspa.com

7Weather Forecast

Free flu and COVID tests for Greenville County School …. The testing will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at three separate locations. Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child. Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Bicyclist dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

