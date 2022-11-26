Niskayuna’s Cinderella season ends in state semifinals

MIDDLETOWN, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Part of the journey is the end, and the journey the Niskayuna football team took fans on this season was a remarkable one. In a year of firsts for the Silver Warriors – first section title, first regional championship, and first 10-win season in the program’s first trip to the playoffs since 2010 – their bid for a first state title appearance fell short Friday night in a 35-7 loss to reigning Class A state champion Somers out of Section I.

After the Tuskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Niskayuna sophomore running back Isaiah Linyear broke a 59-yard touchdown run to cut the Somers lead to 14-7 at the half. But that was as close as the Silver Warriors would get, as Somers pulled away in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points, en route to the 35-7 victory. All five touchdowns for the Tuskers came through the air from senior quarterback Matt Fitzsimons, three of which went to senior flex player Ravi Dass.

The loss, while disappointing, doesn’t take away from the season that was for the Silver Warriors – a season that has set the tone for the program going forward. “Everybody in Niskayuna and all the young kids in Niskayuna football, they want to be like them,” said head coach Brian Grastorf. “They set the standard of the expectation of what we want at Niskayuna and we have the ability to do it year in and year out. They just set the standard for everybody. It’s still amazing, it still hasn’t settled in, what we have accomplished. Wish it could be more, but super proud of these guys.”

Niskayuna ends the year 10-3, and recorded a 5-0 mark in Grasso division play. The Silver Warriors will return sophomore quarterback Ethan Gilson, Linyear, and freshman phenom Cameron Grasso, among others next season.

