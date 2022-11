Don Mattingly and the Blue Jays are deep into discussions that would land the one-time Yankees captain on Toronto’s coaching staff, The Post has learned. An announcement could come as early as this weekend, which could be quite a memorable one for Mattingly. He is one of the eight candidates up for the Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot, which is scheduled to be revealed Sunday evening. Mattingly had managed the Marlins for seven years, but the sides agreed not to continue the relationship after the 2022 season. Mattingly. 61, intended to stay in the game and on...

