Yokasta Valle wins title in third division, outpoints Evelyn Bermudez to win unified junior fly belts

CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes. Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.
Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten

CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.

