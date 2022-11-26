Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Yokasta Valle wins title in third division, outpoints Evelyn Bermudez to win unified junior fly belts
CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes. Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.
The Ring Magazine
Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten
CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.
Sean Taylor's half-brother praises Commanders' memorial: 'It’s really an honor'
Despite backlash from fans on social media, at least one of Sean Taylor's family members felt honored by the Washington Commanders' memorial unveiling Sunday.
The Ring Magazine
Regis Prograis wears down game Jose Zepeda to 11th-round TKO, wins vacant WBC 140-lb. title
CARSON, California – Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda was an elite-level matchup on paper and that’s how it played out on a chilly Saturday night in the open-air arena of the Dignity Health Sports Park. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs), Ring Magazine’s No. 1-rated junior welterweight, relentlessly wore down the game...
