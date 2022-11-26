CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes. Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.

2 DAYS AGO