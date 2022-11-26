ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Joshua Adams
3d ago

make it hard for the criminals you morons not the people that pay your salary. Wish everyone would stand up and fight the corrupt politicians in this country Get back to law and order

Markell King
3d ago

Hope this doesn’t pass , I should be able to defend myself permit or no permit . Why would you make it harder for regular civilians to carry guns and the criminals gone have guns regardless permit or not ??

Going Crazy
3d ago

Just another step in giving the criminals the upper hand. Like all alleged efforts by democrats to improve the crime situation this will have the opposite affect. If Action News 5 wants to take “action for me” they would investigate whether the guns stolen from our smug police “chief”, as she likes to be called, have been used in the commission of a crime at this point. I suspect they probably have but Action News 5 and the rest of the liberal media in this city would never report that because the “chief” is so highly qualified for her job. You know she’s a black female. In reality she wouldn’t make a good school crossing guard. I guess we should be thankful she doesn’t want us to call her Queen.

MEMPHIS, TN

