ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16. “Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel

A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MEM holiday travel numbers up from 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a busy holiday travel season at Memphis International Airport with traffic surpassing numbers seen in 2019. More than 56,000 were screened last week, according to MEM Communications Director, Glen Thomas. That’s a nearly 4% increase from the same week in 2019. “That...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy