Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
Holiday happenings across the Mid-South | Things your family can do this Christmas season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown is on to the New Year, and that means holiday events across the Mid-South. Here’s a look at some of the events you and your family can check out over the next few weeks. Select nights through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s time again...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
Shelby Farm’s Starry Nights lights up the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of lights are on display again at Shelby Farms Park. The opening night of Starry Nights brought out families from all across the Mid-South. The huge family attraction draws in people of all ages, providing something the whole family can enjoy during the holiday season.
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
actionnews5.com
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
actionnews5.com
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16. “Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
memphismagazine.com
Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel
A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Experience coming up on December 3 at the Hickory Ridge Mall.
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
actionnews5.com
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
localmemphis.com
'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
Memphis Union Mission accepting Christmas box donations for men’s shelter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for ways to spread holiday cheer to the less fortunate this season?. The Memphis Union Mission Opportunity Center (men’s emergency shelter) is accepting Christmas shoeboxes. The presents will be passed out to the men around Christmas time, according to a Facebook post from the...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
osoblanco.org
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
actionnews5.com
MEM holiday travel numbers up from 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a busy holiday travel season at Memphis International Airport with traffic surpassing numbers seen in 2019. More than 56,000 were screened last week, according to MEM Communications Director, Glen Thomas. That’s a nearly 4% increase from the same week in 2019. “That...
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Comments / 0