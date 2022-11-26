Read full article on original website
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
wcluradio.com
Hart County man dies in accident involving large tree limb
DEFRIES, Ky. — A Hart County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree limb fell on him. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near 480 Swamp Hollow Road in the Defries community around 5 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a large tree limb had fallen onto a farming tractor.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
WBKO
Glasgow Police works with local church to hand out $100 during traffic stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s usually not smiles when getting pulled over, but Glasgow Police have flipped the script. Rather than giving tickets, officers gave out envelopes with $100 cash. This is the sixth year Glasgow Police has teamed up with River Lake church to hand out money...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wcluradio.com
Chemical leak at local factory reported early Tuesday
GLASGOW — Fire officials responded to a chemical leak along Prestwick Drive early Tuesday morning. The chlorine leak happened at Nemak around 2:30 a.m. Fire units responded with a hazmat team. They later discovered a leak from a chlorine tank within the factory. Once a crew entered the chlorine...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
WBKO
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Broom
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday with severely assaulting a woman with a broomstick on November 23rd in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Chad Love assaulted a 38-year-old woman with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. Love also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
