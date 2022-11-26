Cambridge/Salem powers past Moriah, advancing to Class D state title game

MIDDLETOWN, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The last time the Cambridge/Salem football team reached the NYSPHSAA Class D championship game was 2017. Doug Luke’s squad went on win that game, claiming their third state title. And now they’ll have a chance for No. 4 next weekend after knocking off Section VII foe Moriah 47-22 Friday night in the state semifinals.

In what was Cambridge’s 13th trip to the semis, they did what they have done all season to earn an undefeated, 12-0 record, and that’s pound the rock. Junior running back Brice Burr got things going on Cambridge’s opening drive with his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day to put Cambridge out in front 6-0.

After a one-yard score on a quarterback sneak from eighth-grade signal caller Stephen Yakubec put Cambridge up 12-0, Burr would find the endzone again later in the first quarter to extend their lead to 18-0 over the Vikings. Moriah managed to cut into the deficit in the second quarter on a 57-yard touchdown run from Riley Demarais, but Cambridge marched right back down the field in the second frame. Senior running back Alex Luke capped off a 98-yard, near eight-minute drive with a rushing touchdown of his own; Cambridge reached the end zone on its’ first four drives, taking a 25-14 lead into halftime. And Cambridge didn’t let up in the second half, recording three more scores – two on the ground, and one through the air – to cruise to the 47-22 victory.

After trailing to both Chatham in the Section II championship game and Alexander in regionals, Burr said after the game the hot start his team had was a key component in the win. “We started out sluggish the past couple weeks, so we knew that getting out to a great start was going to be a pivotal part of the game, and we did just that,” said Burr. “We got 18 points up on them before they could blink an eye, and we just took care of the rest from there. We played a really great game today. As a kid, everybody on this team dreams of being in a place like this. We knew today was another stepping stone, and next week we get a chance to play in the Carrier (JMA Wireless) Dome for something special.” Cambridge/Salem will take on defending state champ Tioga in next week’s title match. The game will be held at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 3. Opening kick-off is slated for noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.