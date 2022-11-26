Read full article on original website
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses Value-Based Care Pharmacy and What It Is
There has been a strong push among physicians in recent years to transition from current, volume-based treatment models to value-based care that incentivizes fewer, more effective treatments. Now, many modern pharmacies are joining the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and private practices embracing the trend. Read on to find out what a value-based pharmacy is and how it can benefit not just patients but also the healthcare system, more generally.
Pinpoint Predictive Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with a top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This is an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc.
Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc. (“the Company”), a leading operator of science-based, physician-supervised weight-loss and wellness clinics, with approximately 100 franchised and company-owned locations nationally. Buzz Franchise Brands is co-investing alongside Audax as a minority-stake partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Greenwood Raises $45 Million Funding Round Led by Pendulum and Announces Elevate, a New Career and Lifestyle Membership
Platform for Black and Latino Banking Services Broadens its Offering with Elevate Membership focused on Career and Lifestyle Benefits. Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, today announced it has closed a $45 million investment round led by Pendulum, a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color. With this investment, Pendulum becomes the largest investor in Greenwood on a dollar basis. This investment demonstrates the power of the Black entrepreneurial ecosystem with the round being led by Pendulum and following Greenwood’s recent acquisitions of Black-founded The Gathering Spot and Valence. Other new investors in this round include Cercano Management, Cohen Circle, The George Kaiser Family Foundation, and NextEra Energy. Existing investors Bank of America, Citi Ventures, PNC, Popular, Truist Ventures, TTV Capital, and Wells Fargo also invested in this round.
Surgery Warriors Launches Beautifully Designed SCRUBS for Patients, Nurses, Doctors, Dentists, and Other Medical Professionals
Medical SCRUBS are never fashionable but Surgery Warriors is changing the narrative with its innovative SCRUB fashion, offering beautifully designed pieces. The healthcare industry is probably the most unfashionable industry today. They have got SCRUBS that are just made to serve identification purposes, offer pocket spaces, and protect the wearer’s skin. There is no fashion inclination to these SCRUBS and medical professionals and patients have to wear them all day or throughout their shift. Motivated by the desire to stir up a revolution in the healthcare industry, Surgery Warriors has launched its collection of fashionable medical SCRUBS. The SCRUBS are designed to be worn by doctors, nurses, dentists, and other medical professionals including patients.
CG Spectrum Institute Offers $100,000 in Business Course Scholarships
CG Spectrum Institute has launched two accredited business courses with a creative twist: a Bachelor of Business degree and a Diploma of Business. Six scholarships (worth $100,000 total) are on offer for the first intake starting February 2023. With a focus on creative thinking, the business courses are designed to...
CPI Card Group® and Share One Streamline Instant Issuance with Core Integration
CPI’s Card@Once® and Share One’s NewSolutions core processing system will bring credit unions industry-leading instant issuance. CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Share One, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) operating out of Memphis, TN, and leading developer of credit union core processing, has successfully integrated CPI’s Card@Once® solution with its NewSolutions core processing system. With the integration, Share One’s credit union clientele who offer Card@Once instant issuance to their members can instantly issue and print new and replacement EMV® contact and contactless capable payment cards.
NanoVibronix Receives FDA 510(k) Premarket Clearance for PainShield Plus
Achieves Key Milestone to Advance Commercialization. NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its PainShield® MD PLUS, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Brian...
Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy
The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
POSaBIT Partners with Last Mile Delivery Management Company Onfleet to Extend Payment Services for Cannabis Customers
Integration enables cannabis customers to access payment and point-of-sales services within Onfleet’s end-to-end last mile delivery management software. POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, today announced a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers.
Web3 and the Metaverse Will Accelerate Immersive Technology, Says Perkins Coie XR Report
After years of heavy investment, XR industry executives and investors have tempered their growth outlook on the sector, according to Perkins Coie’s sixth annual XR Report, released today by the firm. The survey of 150 industry stakeholders involved in XR and NextGen technology, which encompasses technological advancements like Web3...
Leading UK Company Is Solving Some Serious Problems
RackBuy.co.uk is the solution for companies needing to get rid of unwanted shelving, racks, and mezzanine floors. Milton Keynes, U.K. - RackBuy, the U.K.’s leading buyer of used shelving, racking, and flooring, solves issues related to worker safety, environmental integrity, and business finances. Safety: Old, unwanted fixtures create all...
The 2023 Productivity Planner For Accelerated Growth
The Morning 5 planner by Glenn Lundy is made especially for people seeking to remove unwanted distractions so they can achieve their goals in 2023. As this year rounds up, people who are eager to begin next year on the right footing are currently planning for how they expect it to go. This practice which has become a staple for many around the world involves the use of planners and journals to outline whatever bold step that one wants to achieve. In catering to this market, there are lots of planners promising to help people along with their goals. But The Morning 5 by Glenn Lundy is definitely ahead of the rest.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Marijuana Company of America Inc. (MCOA) Releases Q3 2022 Financial Report
Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is reporting its financial results and other financial highlights for Q3 along with the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report included total revenues for third quarter reaching $142,394, a decline from the $442,178 reported for Q3 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021; Q3 gross profits of $84,194, generating 59.1% in gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $63,687 for the same period in 2021, representing 14.4% in gross margin; and a 34.1% decrease in operating expenses. The company noted that revenues were impacted by setbacks in sales because of Hurricane Ian and the phase-out of its hempSMART(TM) products in the United States; projections indicate increases in revenues as the company recovers from Hurricane Ian and expands its hempSMART brand in South America. “MCOA shareholders should be happy with the overall 34% decline in operating expenses and cash expenditures so far this year,” said Marijuana Company of America CEO Jesus Quintero in the press release. “This is due to our focus on efficiency and scaling back overhead. We are also pleased with the increase in our gross margins at 59%. We expect these positive trends to continue as we focus more on distribution of products through our subsidiary, cDistro. While other cannabis companies in our sector are struggling, we are aggressively pursuing M&A activity as there are numerous opportunities of distressed cannabis companies. We have also made significant progress in reducing our debt over the last month as critical step in our corporate restructuring.”
Sila Names Former DOE Vet Alex Fitzsimmons as Company’s First Head of Government Affairs
Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, today announced that U.S. Department of Energy vet Alex Fitzsimmons has been named the company’s first Head of Government Affairs. Fitzsimmons was previously the Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable...
Donaldson Company to Present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, beginning at 10:15 a.m. EST. WEBCAST:. To listen to...
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to FlyArystan
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to FlyArystan. This aircraft, featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127G-JM engines, is the second A320neo that ACG has delivered to FlyArystan as part of a multi-aircraft transaction with the airline. This...
BingX Launched an AOS to Expedite Onboarding Worldwide for Traders to Provide Copy Trading
BingX, the world’s leading crypto exchange with unique features of copy trading, has announced its AOS (Advanced Onboard System) and became the first to launch traders Intelligent Review System, which makes it easier and faster for copy traders to get onboard and blend in. BingX is always committed to building up a leading, innovative, and ecological system for copy trading, where talent-oriented and technology-driven is the key to keeping stable and healthy growth with closed loop for all traders.
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses Why Businesses Should Use Containers as a Service
Container programs are software storage space that holds multiple applications and can be opened and operational in any environment. Containers can run in public cloud spaces or private data centers. Developers and engineers can open containers via their laptops to get work done anytime. Cloud storage platforms are great for keeping important files in one place and providing information backup. One can browse this site to learn more.
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
