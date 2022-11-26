Read full article on original website
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
Powered trailers provide fleet owners a practical, compliant, near-term solution to emissions mandates while reducing cost-per-mile through electrification. Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners.
Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031: Focus on Cars, Planes, Trucks, Helicopters, Drones, Bikes - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market generated a revenue of around USD 6,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 8,000 Million by the end of 2031 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% over the forecast period.
Dandenong Car Wrecker – Now Launching A Motorcycle Wreckers Department In Melbourne
Dandenong Car Wrecker, a Melbourne-based company, has started a new department of motorcycle wreckers. Melbourne - Trusted by more than 2000 customers all over Australia, Dandenong Car Wrecker is a trusted car wrecking company in Melbourne. For the last 30 years, Dandenong Car Wrecker has been offering the removal of old and scrap automobiles. The company possesses the craft of dealing with every model of car. By providing a quick quotation against a scrap automobile, Dandenong Car Wrecker is known for its speedy and trusted services.
Good partner for start-stop system – See DF battery to help car owners open a low-carbon life
Under the concept of low-carbon life, new energy vehicles have become the focus of research and development of car companies in recent years, but the actual situation of the current development of new energy, fuel cars still occupy a large market share. How to practice low-carbon life in the short term, many car companies will be energy-saving effect of the start-stop system widely used in fuel models.
POSaBIT Partners with Last Mile Delivery Management Company Onfleet to Extend Payment Services for Cannabis Customers
Integration enables cannabis customers to access payment and point-of-sales services within Onfleet’s end-to-end last mile delivery management software. POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, today announced a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers.
Leading UK Company Is Solving Some Serious Problems
RackBuy.co.uk is the solution for companies needing to get rid of unwanted shelving, racks, and mezzanine floors. Milton Keynes, U.K. - RackBuy, the U.K.’s leading buyer of used shelving, racking, and flooring, solves issues related to worker safety, environmental integrity, and business finances. Safety: Old, unwanted fixtures create all...
For The First Time, Premier Japanese Watch Retailer, Ginza Watches, Is Available Online
Known for being a boutique luxury watch store in Tokyo, Ginza Watches has expanded to an online store, opening up to a much broader market. The online store becomes the sixth store and the first online “location,” with the other five stores existing as brick-and-mortar locations. Watches are...
Zonli Provides Quality Full Size Heated and Electric Blankets
Zonli, an excellence-focused home textile supplier, offers full size heated and electric blankets. Home linen products are essential for having a good sleep. With the help of stores specializing in various bedding products, homeowners can be sure to get products that fit with their bedrooms. Zonli is a reputable home textile supplier providing customers with quality and exceptional blankets in various designs, textures, and colors. The home textile store has been in business for years, and they are dedicated to providing their customers with products that align with their needs and requirements. Thus, some of their products include miraculous fleece blankets, miraculous sweater hoodies, miraculous tote bags, weighted blankets for adults, heated weighted blankets, cooling blankets, and miraculous gift boxes.
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
