ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Two men shot at North Carolina mall

By Jason O. Boyd, Sarah Gray Barr, Courtney Cortright, Toni Snyder, Angie Quezada
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q32i7_0jNzFcqJ00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside a mall in Greenville, North Carolina on Friday.

Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the Greenville Mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was a dispute and the two victims were shot by another person.

Both individuals were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. It was unclear the extent of their injuries. An active search was underway to find the suspect, who fled the scene. Police did not say whether any other people were involved and if the search was for just one suspect.

“It was not a random act,” said Maj. David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall. So, fortunately, nobody else was injured.

“And we’re working with, like I said, mall management. I’m also thankful for the response by the Greenville Police officers as well as ECU PD (East Carolina University police), who helped us get people out of the parking lot and get businesses cleared.”

The mall was quickly evacuated and there were no additional injuries. A number of police officers and detectives were inside the mall Friday night conducting an investigation and collecting evidence. It was unclear when the mall would reopen and if it would operate under normal business hours on Saturday.

The incident happened on Black Friday, which is considered the busiest shopping day of the year. Before the shooting, the mall and the parking lot were full of shoppers taking advantage of deals that were going on inside.

The area was quickly cleared and crime tape was put up. As of 8 p.m. Friday, multiple police vehicles were blocking the entrance to the mall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

North Carolina mall shooting ends with 2 hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized following a North Carolina mall shooting that happened on Black Friday. Greenville, North Carolina Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Greenville Mall where a shooting had just occurred. Officers found two victims inside not far from the American Eagle store - both of whom were men from Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WRAL

Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Claudine's brings folks from all over to Rich Square

Claudine's prides itself by its delicious fried chicken and hamburger steak that draws folks in from all over the area. The restaurant's loyal customer base has come for decades. Claudine's prides itself by its delicious fried chicken and hamburger steak that draws folks in from all over the area. The...
RICH SQUARE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy