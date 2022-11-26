ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Another new year, another automatic toll hike for NJ drivers

For the second year in a row, tolls will be going up automatically at the start of a new year on New Jersey’s major toll roads. The increases totaling 3% will go into effect on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1 under operating budgets adopted in recent weeks by the respective agencies that administer the toll roads.
New Jersey 101.5

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
WPG Talk Radio

New Report on What NJ Businesses Expect for 2023

As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
New Jersey 101.5

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
WPG Talk Radio

At Last, Independent Review of NJ COVID Response Beginning

TRENTON – The long-promised independent review of how New Jersey’s state government handled the COVID-19 pandemic is getting underway, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy announced that the review will be led by a team at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, a law firm based in Philadelphia that also has offices at four other locations, including Cherry Hill. The firm will work with the Boston Consulting Group, one of the "Big Three" management consulting firms.
New Jersey 101.5

Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree

Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
New Jersey 101.5

Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ

If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Businesses Bracing for Tax Hike Coming in 2023

When the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents suddenly lost their jobs. Over more than two years, many New Jersey businesses closed, a lot of economic activity came to a halt and the New Jersey Department of Labor paid out billions of dollars in unemployment insurance fund benefits.
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops

Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

