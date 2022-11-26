ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Armstrong Williams on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final decision for the pension plan that could change the required amount of years city council members would need to work to receive pensions is now in the hands of Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott can either sign the plan, veto it, or let the legislation...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Critic weighs in on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council moves forward with a controversial plan to make council members eligible for a pension after 8 years of service. Currently, members must serve 12 years to receive a pension. Council members say it's in line with voters wanting members to have term...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating a string of Uber robberies in Baltimore and Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police responded to three separate Uber-related crimes this weekend.  On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of North Poppleton Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said he called an Uber, but when it arrived, he was approached by a suspect with a gun.Police say the man was then forced into the Uber vehicle, then driven to an ATM, where the suspects tried to take money out of his account.  Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run."  The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Christmas Giveaway Has Officially Begun!

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- FOX 45 is kicking off the Countdown to Christmas with the perfect gift for a creative young skateboarder. This package includes everything a young skateboarder would need, including customizable helmets, kneepads, and even a skateboard!. Tim from Perry Hall won this gift. We gave away another gift this...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reflecting time in office: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

December 5th will mark the end of an era. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has spent 30 years in public service, with the last 8 years as Harford County Executive. As his political career is coming to an end, he joined us live to reflect on his time in office, and what comes next.
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Ride-share ambush reported at Horseshoe Casino, victim assaulted and robbed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are investigating three separate Uber-related crimes that happened recently. Two of them of them involve someone calling an Uber, then men showing up with guns and taking victims to ATMs trying to get money. And Monday, word of another incident, this time at the Horseshoe Casino.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

