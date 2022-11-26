Read full article on original website
WCNC
Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books, to get you in the mood - before the colder weather months roll in. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
charlottemagazine.com
2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
WCNC
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
WCNC
Christmas at the Library kicks off at Billy Graham Library
It includes a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Reservations are required, but admission and parking are both free.
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
WCNC
Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
travelexperta.com
Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Christmas story coming to life through drive-through Charlotte Nativity Festival
WEDDINGTON – The Charlotte Nativity Festival returns the first weekend in December to Weddington. The festival's goal is to bring the community together by sharing the story of Jesus Christ's birth and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits. The free event will be hosted by The Church...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.
