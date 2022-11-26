Read full article on original website
Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
CNET
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
Get Ready: IRS offers tips, guidelines for filing 2022 returns
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today encouraged taxpayers to take simple steps before the end of the year to make filing their 2022 federal tax return easier. With a little advance preparation, a preview of tax changes and convenient online tools, taxpayers can approach the upcoming tax season with confidence.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
Your Tax Refund in 2023 May Change If You Are Affected with These Changes
The time is now to start preparing for tax season as 2022 draws closer. Even though your federal tax returns aren’t due until April 18, 2023, several tax changes in 2022 will probably affect how much money you get back in the form of a tax refund. The end...
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022.
IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments
People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Motley Fool
Will the Boosted Child Tax Credit Come Back in 2023?
It's hard to know for sure, but we do have some clues. The Child Tax Credit got a sizable boost in 2021. While that boost went away for 2022, lawmakers are still fighting to bring it back. In March 2021, lawmakers approved the American Rescue Plan, a massive spending bill...
A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?
Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Who Can Receive Unemployment Tax Refund from IRS? Here’s The Update!
Bob Dyer, like millions of other taxpayers, is still waiting for their IRS returns for the tax year 2020. He was furious with the IRS since he was still waiting for a tax return owing to a backlog from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many are Still Waiting for...
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Today Is the Final Day to Claim Your Money
Today is the last day to claim your missing stimulus and child tax credit money if you haven't yet. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before time runs out tonight.
CNBC
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Stimulus checks update: Key deadline to claim 2021 tax credits is quickly approaching
In 2021, the federal government offered an array of tax credits to help taxpayers stimulate the economy. Though the IRS recently sent out 9 million letters informing people to claim their money that for some could add up to be thousands of dollars. Some lawmakers aren’t too stoked about the...
Stimulus Check 2022: Why The IRS May Ask You to Return Your Money?
There’s a chance that you will need to return your stimulus check after occasionally having a mistakes made by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS has processed tax returns faster than expected since the outbreak. Due to incorrect calculations, taxpayers may receive additional money as part of their stimulus.
CNBC
3 lesser-known ways to trim your 2022 tax bill or boost your refund before year-end
There's still time to trim your tax bill or boost your refund before the end of the year. Depending on your 2022 income, you may consider deferring a holiday bonus, "bunching" medical expenses or a partial Roth conversion, experts say. After nearly a year of high inflation, rising interest rates...
Tax Credit 2022: Here’s The Available Stimulus Check Up To This Day!
The optimal time to choose a stimulus check payment, if you hadn’t previously, was on November 17. But given that many other benefits have extended dates, stimulus payments are but one type of benefit. Many families could still be eligible for the EITC, the child tax credit, and several other benefits.
Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?
This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
TechCrunch
How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?
After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
