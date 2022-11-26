ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kmvt

Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA Diario

U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
Panhandle Post

Get Ready: IRS offers tips, guidelines for filing 2022 returns

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today encouraged taxpayers to take simple steps before the end of the year to make filing their 2022 federal tax return easier. With a little advance preparation, a preview of tax changes and convenient online tools, taxpayers can approach the upcoming tax season with confidence.
C. Heslop

IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments

People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
Motley Fool

Will the Boosted Child Tax Credit Come Back in 2023?

It's hard to know for sure, but we do have some clues. The Child Tax Credit got a sizable boost in 2021. While that boost went away for 2022, lawmakers are still fighting to bring it back. In March 2021, lawmakers approved the American Rescue Plan, a massive spending bill...
MONTCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Blogging Big Blue

Stimulus Check 2022: Why The IRS May Ask You to Return Your Money?

There’s a chance that you will need to return your stimulus check after occasionally having a mistakes made by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS has processed tax returns faster than expected since the outbreak. Due to incorrect calculations, taxpayers may receive additional money as part of their stimulus.
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.

