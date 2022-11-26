ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Lobsta Mickey' statue resurfaces in Boston

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2kyu_0jNzEfb700


A n obscure statue of Mickey Mouse has reappeared at a store in Boston after being out of public view for nearly 17 years.

The unique depiction of the world-famous cartoon character features him with lobster claws instead of normal hands, a nod to the popularity of lobsters in the Boston area.

CHAPEK OUT AT DISNEY: THREE TIMES BOB BLUNDERED

"Lobsta Mickey" was commissioned by Disney as part of the 75th anniversary of Mickey Mouse in 2003. The company had artists in various regions make versions of the iconic mouse suited for specific regions, with the "lobsta" statue for Boston being displayed at Quincy Market until 2005.

Michael Dwyer/AP
"Lobsta Mickey" is displayed in the Concepts sneaker store, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boston. The 700-pound, long-forgotten statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)


Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, told the Boston Globe he searched for the statue for years before finally finding it on eBay. Point said he hired an artist to refurbish the statue and placed the statue in the Concepts store on Newbury Street in Boston at the end of October.

Point said customers were befuddled by the art installation at first.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“People were a little terrified,” Point said. “People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn’t.”

The statue will be on display at the Concepts store at least until the end of the holiday season before being relocated to a different place in the city, per the Boston Globe .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

No Car, No Problem: Boston Ranked 2nd Best City To Live In Without A Car

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study ranks Boston as one of the best cities in the U.S. to live in without a car. Boston came in at No. 2 on the list from Lawn Starter because of its walkability and access to public transit, just behind San Francisco and ahead of Washington D.C. Four other New England cities made the top 100—Providence, RI was No. 19, Worcester was No. 63, Bridgeport, CT was No. 83, and Springfield came in at No. 98.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 28: Lost and Found

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan sets off on a treasure hunt around Boston, armed with a metal detector. In Rhode Island, she stumbles upon some long-lost “loot” with local pinball wizards. And have you ever wondered what happens to your lost luggage? We’ve got that answer. Finally, Nicole meets people who experienced a loss of health and stability – and through social media, “found” a connection to community.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy