'Lobsta Mickey' statue resurfaces in Boston



A n obscure statue of Mickey Mouse has reappeared at a store in Boston after being out of public view for nearly 17 years.

The unique depiction of the world-famous cartoon character features him with lobster claws instead of normal hands, a nod to the popularity of lobsters in the Boston area.

"Lobsta Mickey" was commissioned by Disney as part of the 75th anniversary of Mickey Mouse in 2003. The company had artists in various regions make versions of the iconic mouse suited for specific regions, with the "lobsta" statue for Boston being displayed at Quincy Market until 2005.

"Lobsta Mickey" is displayed in the Concepts sneaker store in Boston.



Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, told the Boston Globe he searched for the statue for years before finally finding it on eBay. Point said he hired an artist to refurbish the statue and placed the statue in the Concepts store on Newbury Street in Boston at the end of October.

Point said customers were befuddled by the art installation at first.

“People were a little terrified,” Point said. “People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn’t.”

The statue will be on display at the Concepts store at least until the end of the holiday season before being relocated to a different place in the city, per the Boston Globe .