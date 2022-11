Here’s drone video of the Guadalupe river taken Wednesday, November 23 by Don Brubaker’s youngest grandson, Luke Munoz.

Victoria has had 4.4 inches of rain this month. Normal would be 2.4 inches. Last year Victoria had 1.1 inches of rain for the month of November.

