The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart seeing ‘X-ray vision,’ thriving as Boston’s point guard
BOSTON — Marcus Smart, throughout his career, has promised he can be the starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. There were doubters, especially when his decisions weren’t especially great mixed with occasional erratic play. And the C’s had options at point guard throughout the years, so Smart wasn’t always the guard setting up his teammates for great shots.
Malcolm Brogdon reveals what separates Celtics from other franchises amid historic start
BOSTON — The Celtics are the third team Malcolm Brogdon has been on during his NBA career. He’s risen from a second-round pick to a leading scorer in his previous stops in Milwaukee and Indiana before agreeing to take on a top reserve role with the Celtics this year.
Four takeaways as Celtics flatten Hornets 140-105 for 4th straight win
BOSTON — The Celtics did exactly what they’re supposed to do against a bad team missing several contributors. There was little drama as the C’s led wire-to-wire in a comfortable 140-105 victory over the Hornets on Monday at TD Garden. The Hornets were missing multiple players, including...
How Celtics’ Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard go way back to Oklahoma recruiting days
BOSTON — Way before Payton Pritchard was a Celtic, a first-round NBA draft pick and an Oregon Ducks legend, he was just a high schooler trying to figure out what college he wanted to go to. As a four-star recruit, he had plenty of offers as colleges lined up to try to sign the kid from West Linn, Oregon.
How Celtics’ Luke Kornet came up with bird celebration in homage to Stromile Swift
BOSTON — While Luke Kornet went viral because of his bird-like celebration in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets, he admitted it wasn’t originally his idea. The celebration, he said, is actually a homage to former No. 2 overall pick Stromile Swift. But Kornet said he wasn’t...
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable for Wednesday’s game against Heat
After missing Monday’s win over the Hornets, Jaylen Brown is officially questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Brown was originally a game-time decision against the Hornets, so the injury isn’t expected to be anything serious going forward. Brown...
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury
Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold in Weymouth
There was a $100,000 lottery scratch ticket sold in Weymouth on Monday. The winning scratch ticket was purchased from Weymouth Food Mart, and was from the “Millions” lottery game. Overall, there were 733 lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in the state on Monday, including...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Amherst
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at R&P Package Store. The next-highest lottery prize won on Saturday was a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at The Brook Kitchen and Tap in Holbrook. Overall, there were 185 winning...
Fall leaves behind memorable performances; winter sports season brings more hope, excitement for WHS
WESTFIELD – Seasons change. From the roar of the crowd after a highlight-reel touchdown throw from Jaxson St. Pierre to electric wide out Kash Kelly to a long Kaevon Eddington TD run to a Lauren Carnes kill at the net during a Bombers girls volleyball game to a Meghan Bowen field hockey score, the fall sports season featured thrills, excitement, personal accomplishment, sportsmanship and team unity at Westfield High.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals
The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
