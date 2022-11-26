ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

fordhamsports.com

Football Falls in NCAA Championship Game at New Hampshire

Durham, N.H. – Three members of the Fordham coaching staff spent time at the University of New Hampshire in various capacities over the years. Unfortunately, it was not a joyous homecoming for them as the Wildcats defeated the Rams, 52-42, in a first round game of the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship at Wildcat Stadium.
DURHAM, NH
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart seeing ‘X-ray vision,’ thriving as Boston’s point guard

BOSTON — Marcus Smart, throughout his career, has promised he can be the starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. There were doubters, especially when his decisions weren’t especially great mixed with occasional erratic play. And the C’s had options at point guard throughout the years, so Smart wasn’t always the guard setting up his teammates for great shots.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury

Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fall leaves behind memorable performances; winter sports season brings more hope, excitement for WHS

WESTFIELD – Seasons change. From the roar of the crowd after a highlight-reel touchdown throw from Jaxson St. Pierre to electric wide out Kash Kelly to a long Kaevon Eddington TD run to a Lauren Carnes kill at the net during a Bombers girls volleyball game to a Meghan Bowen field hockey score, the fall sports season featured thrills, excitement, personal accomplishment, sportsmanship and team unity at Westfield High.
WESTFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston

Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals

The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
