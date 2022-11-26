ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Check out the KHSAA football state championship schedule: Kickoff times, matchups, records

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Here’s the schedule for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state football championship games set for the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field:

Friday, Dec. 2

Class A, Pikeville (11-2) vs. Raceland (13-1), noon

Pikeville – Six state championships; beat Russellville 30-27 in 2021 Class A final

Raceland – Second trip to state final; lost to Beechwood 41-0 in 2017 Class A final

Class 2A, Beechwood (13-1) vs. Mayfield (14-0), 4 p.m.

Beechwood – 16 state championships; won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021

Mayfield – 12 state championships; last title came in 2015, beating Newport Central Catholic 17-7 in Class 2A final

KHSAA football: Highlights, scores and more from Friday's state semifinals

Class 4A, Corbin (14-0) vs. Boyle County (12-2), 8 p.m.

Corbin – Three state championships; last title came in 1982, beating Glasgow 18-6 in Class 2A final

Boyle County – 10 state championships; won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021

Saturday, Dec. 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mob9g_0jNzEQJ600

Class 3A, Christian Academy (14-0) vs. Bardstown (14-0), noon

Christian Academy – Two state championships; last title came in 2018, beating Mayfield 34-26 in Class 2A final

Bardstown – Four state championships; last title game in 2001, beating Prestonsburg 47-16 in Class 2A final

KHSAA football playoffs: Christian Academy routs Ashland Blazer, advances to Class 3A state final: 3 observations

Class 6A, Male (10-4) vs. Bullitt East (13-1), 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymq3X_0jNzEQJ600

Male – Eight state championships; playing in fifth straight state final, having won in 2018 and losing in 2019, 2020 and 2021

Bullitt East – 0-2 in state finals, losing to Danville 39-7 in the 1994 Class 2A final and 15-13 to Bell County in the 2008 Class 4A final

KHSAA football: How Bullitt East football beat Bryan Station and advanced to first state final since 2008

KHSAA football: Korrey 'Scoops' Mattingly cements Male legacy in state semi win over Ballard

Class 5A, Bowling Green (12-2) vs. Frederick Douglass (14-0), 8 p.m.

Bowling Green – Seven state championships; last title came in 2020, beating Owensboro 17-7 in Class 5A final

Frederick Douglass – 0-2 in state finals, losing to Covington Catholic 14-7 in 2019 Class 5A final and 38-26 to South Warren in 2021 Class 5A final

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

