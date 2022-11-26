ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korrey 'Scoop' Mattingly cements Male football legacy with state semifinal win over Ballard

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Korrey Mattingly’s teammates like to call the defensive back "Scoop."

On Friday night, the Male High School senior ensured that nickname will stick with him for the rest of his life by capping off a wild KHSAA Class 6A semifinal between the Bulldogs and Ballard with arguably the most improbable play seen on any football field across the commonwealth this season.

With 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Mattingly and the Male defense trotted onto the field after watching their offense come up 1 yard shy of a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Ballard was awarded possession at its 1-yard line with a 20-17 lead despite Bulldogs head coach Chris Wolfe’s pleas to any official within earshot that quarterback Lucas Cobler had leapt across the goal line on the failed fourth-down conversion.

"I thought I was definitely in there," Cobler told The Courier Journal. "The video shows and the picture kind of shows that I was in there, but, at the end of the day, they said I wasn't, and our team — we kept battling and we never lost faith."

With the Bruins just seconds away from their first state championship berth since 1984, quarterback Tristian Hawkins went under center and prepared to fall forward once the ball was snapped into his hands.

The ball never got there. Somehow, it fell to the ground and slipped out of the scrum surrounding Ballard’s center and into the open field. Mattingly scooped it up around the 8-yard line and ran into the end zone untouched to pull victory from the jaws of defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh7Le_0jNzEPQN00

"We blitzed the whole line. I see the ball coming through the middle of the line. I scoop it, I score it," Mattingly said. "They call me 'Scoop' for a reason."

"It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen," Wolfe added.

The final score: Male 24, Ballard 20. The Bulldogs improved to 10-4 with the victory, which secured their fifth consecutive appearance in the Class 6A title game.

"I have not been a part of any other game crazier than that," said Cobler, who along with senior tailback Daniel Swinney powered Male's 68-yard drive that set up the failed fourth-down conversion at the Bruins' goal line with a flurry of gutsy runs. "That was the greatest game that I've ever watched — high school, college, any level."

After shaking hands with devastated Ballard players and coaches when the final horn sounded, Wolfe was handed the semi-state championship trophy while speaking with The Courier Journal. He looked down at the hardware with an expression that said, "This is for me? Really?"

"I’m just trying to process everything, to be honest with you," the coach said.

"I feel for the Ballard kids and the Ballard staff," he added. "I really have a great deal of respect for Coach Morton and what they’ve done, and I feel bad for the Ballard kids. It’s a tough way to lose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BATTi_0jNzEPQN00

The Bruins' head coach, Adrian Morton, was also in disbelief walking off the field after his team's season came to a heartbreaking end. In hindsight, he said he should have told Hawkins to take a safety instead of calling the QB sneak. Sure, Male would have gotten two points and the ball back, but Ballard would have had a 20-19 lead and the opportunity to pin the Bulldogs deep on the ensuing free kick.

"I thought, no timeouts, we could push — just get a yard, fall forward, kill the clock," said Morton, whose team finished the season with an 11-3 record. "Just proud of our kids and the way they fought."

To bring its first Class 6A title since 2018 back to Louisville, Male will have to beat Bullitt East, which took down Bryant Station 55-41 on Friday in Lexington. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Kroger Field.

"I'm obviously — it goes without saying — proud of my team," said Wolfe, whose Bulldogs will look to avenge a 24-17 loss to the Chargers dating back to Oct. 21. "Man, sometimes these games just, you know, however it happens, it happens. I'm really in a state of shock right now."

So was everyone else leaving Pat Crawford Stadium.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Korrey 'Scoop' Mattingly cements Male football legacy with state semifinal win over Ballard

