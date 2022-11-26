ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

3-4-2-6

(three, four, two, six)

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science

Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold

(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, Iowa WBB star, breaks Division I record in loss to UConn

Caitlin Clark joined elite company after Sunday’s 86-79 loss to UConn. According to ESPN Women’s Hoops, Clark recorded her 35th career game where she has accounted for at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Iowa: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Iowa: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Marked by humid temperatures and particularly wet springtimes, when is the first snow in Iowa on average? This centrally-located state is bordered by Nebraska as well as Minnesota, making it one of many states that experiences frigid winters. But just how cold does Iowa get on average and what can you expect out of the snowfall in this particular state?
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday

Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

New England senators seek help to avoid energy disruptions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily dependent on natural gas and feeling the impacts of the war in Ukraine and tight global energy supplies. They urged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to leverage resources within her department to help bring non-fossil fuel energy online as quickly as possible in the region and to review any emergency powers that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bring Me The News

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant. It’s the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components and products, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed long-simmering supply chain issues to the brink. Biden said, as he often does, that he’s been pro-union his entire career, and he’d talked with SK leaders about how American workers were “the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.” “The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class,” he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
NEBRASKA STATE
KIMT

Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy