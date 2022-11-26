ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

1-0-8-1, FB: 3

(one, zero, eight, one; FB: three)

Community Policy