Alabama State

Alabama high school football state championship schedule for 2022 AHSAA Super 7

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
The matchups for the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships have been determined. Here is the schedule for the AHSAA Super 7 in Auburn Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

All games will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AHSAA Championships

Class 7A

Auburn (12-1) vs. Thompson (10-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Class 6A

Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

Cherokee Co. (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m. Friday

Class 3A

Piedmont (12-2) vs. St. James (12-2), 11 a.m. Thursday

Class 2A

Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m. Friday

Class 1A

Pickens Co. (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m. Thursday

