Alabama high school football state championship schedule for 2022 AHSAA Super 7
The matchups for the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships have been determined. Here is the schedule for the AHSAA Super 7 in Auburn Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
All games will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AHSAA Championships
Class 7A
Auburn (12-1) vs. Thompson (10-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Class 6A
Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Class 4A
Cherokee Co. (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m. Friday
Class 3A
Piedmont (12-2) vs. St. James (12-2), 11 a.m. Thursday
Class 2A
Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m. Friday
Class 1A
Pickens Co. (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m. Thursday
