Related
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
WAFB.com
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
NOLA.com
Man arrested hours after 2 burned bodies found behind Covington business, police say
A Covington man was booked with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose badly burned bodies were discovered behind a business in downtown Covington early Monday morning, Covington police said. The bodies have not yet been publicly identified. Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, was also booked...
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
Woman shot, killed in N.O. parking lot near Canal Street Sunday morning, NOPD
Officers says they responded to the scene inside of a parking lot and found the victim, 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground.
WDSU
2 bodies found severely burned, Covington police investigating a double homicide
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating an apparent double homicide. Investigators responded to the 500 block of East Gibson Street in Covington around 7 a.m., finding two bodies burned beyond recognition. Covington police have arrested a suspect in connection with the double homicide. Antonio Donde Tyson...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
wgno.com
NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
houmatimes.com
19-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at intersection of Beaumont, Columbus Streets
On November 23rd, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Beaumont and Columbus Street. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate the victim, officers then learned that the victim had been transported to a local medical facility by family. The...
houmatimes.com
Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.
On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
NOLA.com
Press conference to discuss burned bodies in Covington delayed, police say
The Covington Police Department has delayed a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning to disclose new information in a shocking double homicide. Two bodies, both burned beyond recognition, were found behind a downtown Covington business Monday morning. The press conference set for 10 a.m. Tuesday was delayed -- a new...
houmatimes.com
Suspect vehicle images released in Morgan Street homicide
On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
NOLA.com
2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says
Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
cenlanow.com
Male suffers from gunshot wound in Desire Area
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area. On Saturday (Nov. 26th) around 6:00 p.m. the New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired around the 1500 block of Louisa St. According investigators...
