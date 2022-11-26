ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
houmatimes.com

Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.

On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
VIOLET, LA
NOLA.com

Press conference to discuss burned bodies in Covington delayed, police say

The Covington Police Department has delayed a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning to disclose new information in a shocking double homicide. Two bodies, both burned beyond recognition, were found behind a downtown Covington business Monday morning. The press conference set for 10 a.m. Tuesday was delayed -- a new...
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

Suspect vehicle images released in Morgan Street homicide

On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
VIOLET, LA
cenlanow.com

Male suffers from gunshot wound in Desire Area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area. On Saturday (Nov. 26th) around 6:00 p.m. the New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired around the 1500 block of Louisa St. According investigators...

