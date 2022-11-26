ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

K-State's Nowell selected Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN – Senior Markquis Nowell was selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Nowell earned MVP honors after helping K-State (6-0) win its first in-season tournament...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State

MANHATTAN — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago. Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football's highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas State parting ways with longtime volleyball coach

MANHATTAN (AP) — Kansas State has decided to part with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz after 22 years. The school announced Sunday that Fritz would not return next year despite having a 393-263 overall record and leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach.
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

Hello, Arlington! Goodbye, Coach Fritz!

We lead with the VolleyCats, because this is big news. Kansas State is parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Susie Fritz. The school will immediately initiate a national search for her replacement. Over 22 years, Fritz led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title (2003), 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12...
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State volleyball coach will not return for 2023 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, K-State Athletics announced Sunday. Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach. The team posted a 15-14 record – including a 6-10 record in conference play – in the 2022 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

2022-23 Preseason Profile: Abilene boys basketball

After an impressive 16-7 campaign that saw Abilene punch a ticket to the state tournament, the Cowboys will look to retool and run it back for the 2022-23 season. Abilene will once again be under the direction of head coach Erik Graefe, who enters his third season at the helm for the Cowboys.
ABILENE, KS
prepskc.com

Just a few feet from victory

EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

One dead in Kansas trailer house fire

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Abilene residents compete for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown grand prize

ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

I-70 in Topeka to be reduced to one lane only until 2025, here’s why

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy