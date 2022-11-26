Read full article on original website
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock BlastingMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole ExperienceNadine BubeckFlagstaff, AZ
One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual PathRabih HammoudSedona, AZ
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On ThursdayMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Things to do in Flagstaff, ArizonaMomJunkyFlagstaff, AZ
K-State's Nowell selected Big 12 Player of the Week
MANHATTAN – Senior Markquis Nowell was selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Nowell earned MVP honors after helping K-State (6-0) win its first in-season tournament...
Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State
MANHATTAN — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago. Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football's highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.
Kansas State parting ways with longtime volleyball coach
MANHATTAN (AP) — Kansas State has decided to part with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz after 22 years. The school announced Sunday that Fritz would not return next year despite having a 393-263 overall record and leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach.
Arkansas beats No. 25 K-State women for Paradise Jam title
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 on Saturday night for the Paradise Jam Reef Division title. Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring...
College Gameday will be at K-State’s next game
ESPN's College Gameday will host their show from the K-State Wildcats' football game next weekend.
Hello, Arlington! Goodbye, Coach Fritz!
We lead with the VolleyCats, because this is big news. Kansas State is parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Susie Fritz. The school will immediately initiate a national search for her replacement. Over 22 years, Fritz led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title (2003), 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12...
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
MANHATTAN — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles added a...
🏈 Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
K-State volleyball coach will not return for 2023 season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, K-State Athletics announced Sunday. Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach. The team posted a 15-14 record – including a 6-10 record in conference play – in the 2022 […]
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Abilene boys basketball
After an impressive 16-7 campaign that saw Abilene punch a ticket to the state tournament, the Cowboys will look to retool and run it back for the 2022-23 season. Abilene will once again be under the direction of head coach Erik Graefe, who enters his third season at the helm for the Cowboys.
Kansas State University President Richard Linton to visit Salina next week
As part of the new Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative, K-State will host a community visit in the central Kansas area on Monday. The visit includes activities to engage with, listen to and learn from Kansans in Salina and the central Kansas region. President Richard Linton and K-State...
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game
Just a few feet from victory
EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
One dead in Kansas trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Small quake rattles eastern Saline County Monday afternoon
NEW CAMBRIA - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Salina County this afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck east-southeast of New Cambria at 4:45 p.m. Monday. The quake was centered just west-northwest of the N. Donmyer Road/Poheta Road intersection.
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Abilene residents compete for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown grand prize
ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
I-70 in Topeka to be reduced to one lane only until 2025, here’s why
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will […]
