"By Lindsay Whitehurst, Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael KunzelmanOath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.The rarely used, Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars.Rhodes didn’t go...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO