Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

SpeedFest returns to Watermelon Capital Speedway in January 2023

Track Enterprises has announced that it will once again promote the long-standing prestigious pre-season SpeedFest event at Crisp Motorsports Park - Home of Watermelon Capital Speedway located in Cordele, Georgia. SpeedFest 2023 will take place on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, with Sunday, January 29th as the event's...
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

G-DOT confirms fatal wreck on I-16 in Twiggs County Monday morning

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Twiggs County is impacting traffic Monday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms a wreck between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer is fatal. The motorcyclist, Jesse James Graham of Chauncey, Ga, died from his injuries. The wreck happened on Interstate 16...
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI investigating fatal stabbing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating after a stabbing in a Harrison, Ga. mobile home has left one man dead. A local woman is suspected in the stabbing that took the life of 54-year-old Edward Porter after an incident in the mobile home where Porter was allegedly involved in a report of an assault on a juvenile.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb, statewide early Senate runoff voting sees strong start

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Early voting for the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker drew big crowds to Georgia ballot boxes in communities that opted to open for Saturday voting. The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections reports a total of 1,519 voters went to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Cordele police looking for information related to weekend shooting

CORDELE, Ga. -- Cordele Police and Crisp County Deputies are looking for one or more suspects in a shooting that took place on South 15th Street over the weekend. A release from the Cordele Police Department says that a man and a woman were shot by someone in either a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, according to witnesses.
CORDELE, GA
WRDW-TV

54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

