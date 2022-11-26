Read full article on original website
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)
Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
State says Central Georgia judge violated oath, harassed women, interfered in cases
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia judge could be suspended or removed after a state agency accused him of violating his oath dozens of times. A complaint by the Judicial Qualifications Commission says Robert Reeves:. Made inappropriate comments in the courtroom about defendants, law enforcement and attorneys. Sexually...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Bringing a new pair of socks can be your ticket to upcoming Mercer's basketball game
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- One local organization is teaming up with Mercer University in the preparation for their holiday giving spirit for this Christmas to help children in Macon-Bibb. "Anyone that brings a new pair of socks to the game gets in free", says head coach Susie Gardner. You read that...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
SpeedFest returns to Watermelon Capital Speedway in January 2023
Track Enterprises has announced that it will once again promote the long-standing prestigious pre-season SpeedFest event at Crisp Motorsports Park - Home of Watermelon Capital Speedway located in Cordele, Georgia. SpeedFest 2023 will take place on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, with Sunday, January 29th as the event's...
G-DOT confirms fatal wreck on I-16 in Twiggs County Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Twiggs County is impacting traffic Monday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms a wreck between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer is fatal. The motorcyclist, Jesse James Graham of Chauncey, Ga, died from his injuries. The wreck happened on Interstate 16...
GBI investigating fatal stabbing in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating after a stabbing in a Harrison, Ga. mobile home has left one man dead. A local woman is suspected in the stabbing that took the life of 54-year-old Edward Porter after an incident in the mobile home where Porter was allegedly involved in a report of an assault on a juvenile.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
Macon-Bibb, statewide early Senate runoff voting sees strong start
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Early voting for the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker drew big crowds to Georgia ballot boxes in communities that opted to open for Saturday voting. The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections reports a total of 1,519 voters went to...
Cordele police looking for information related to weekend shooting
CORDELE, Ga. -- Cordele Police and Crisp County Deputies are looking for one or more suspects in a shooting that took place on South 15th Street over the weekend. A release from the Cordele Police Department says that a man and a woman were shot by someone in either a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, according to witnesses.
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death...
