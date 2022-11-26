“Here just to finish my Christmas shopping for the kids” : Shoppers use Black Friday to purchase family favorites

Read full article on original website
Trendy Tuesday: Soft and cozy plaid
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday puts the focus on plaid. Red and black may be the most popular plaid, but this season, plaids in softer colors are trending, like this soft moss green plaid hoodie. Shop this look and many more at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, when shopping...
‘Sugar on Top Holiday Shop’ offers nostalgic holiday items
(WFRV) – If you want to feel like Christmas, there’s a perfect place to shop in Howard, just look for the pink house. Local 5 Live visited the Sugar on Top Holiday Shop – the holiday transformation of Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers where you can find a bit of nostalgia with their wide selection of flocked trees, glittering lanterns, and décor for inside and outside.
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
Celebrate the holidays with the Alpacas at LondonDairy in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!. Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.
Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit at the Neville Public Museum
(WFRV) – Step back in time with the magical Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit at the Neville Public Museum. Local 5 Live visited with Bruce the Spruce with how you can join him in the holiday fun, plus shop the Children’s Only Shop. The Neville Public...
Two Rivers, Manitowoc store owners highlight shopping local during Black Friday
Black Friday weekend shoppers are out and about in downtown Two Rivers. Theresa Kronforst, who owns Schroeder's Department Store, says it's been busier compared to previous years.
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
Support from the community helps Manitowoc’s Lights of Lincoln Park spread Holiday cheer
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc is shining bright this time of the year, as Lights of Lincoln Park returns to spread Holiday cheer. The annual classic has returned for its 11th year of production, and guests can enjoy dozens of different animated light shows by either walking through the park or driving.
Experience art at Plum Bottom Gallery
(WFRV) – When you shop at Plum Bottom, it’s not only effective, it’s a mood-lifting experience. Local 5 Live visited this Holiday Hotspot where you can find one-of-a-kind items made by artists that will bring back memories of your trip to Door County or create some new ones.
‘Christmas Through the Decades’ Howard-Suamico Christmas Parade this Saturday
(WFRV) – Where will Santa be this weekend? Riding in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade. Jim Morrison visited Local 5 Live with details on dozens of other floats, Santa, plus the Bay Port Marching band. The Howard-Suamico Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 starting at 1 pm. It starts and...
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Kiel Police ask for patience as crews clean up manure spill
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are working on cleaning up a manure spill that covered all of Fremont Street in Kiel. According to the Kiel Police Department, there was a manure spill on Fremont Street. The spill reportedly covered all of Fremont Street in the City limits. The spill...
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
