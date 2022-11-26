ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, WV

Prep Football Playoffs: Patriots overwhelm Huskies, punch return ticket to Wheeling

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu4Y0_0jNzD9b100

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Coal City – There was a question whether North Marion, the second Marion County Independence hosted this postseason, would fare any better than the last – Fairmont Senior.

The answer was a loud, resounding no.

By halftime of the semifinal matchup between the Huskies and Patriots, the Independence faithful were closing their Amazon apps and booking hotels in Wheeling.

Judah Price broke Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn’s 100-year old single-season scoring record of 359 points Friday, helping the Patriots down North Marion 58-19 in Coal City.

The win sends Independence to the Class AA title game at Wheeling Island Stadium for the second consecutive season where it will face the winner of Saturday’s Herbert Hoover-Frankfort matchup on Friday, Dec. 2.

With 19 seniors playing their final game in Coal City, the hosts put on a familiar show for those that watched them take the program from a playoff hopeful to a playoff power.

“Words can’t express how hard they work and how blue collar they are,” Independence head coach John H. Lilly said. “I know people get tired of me saying it but their No. 1 trait is being unselfish. They’re just as happy for Judah as they are for Cyrus as they are for Trey. Everybody in that locker room genuinely cares for each other and the coaches are the same way. I’ve got three head coaches that have been in semifinals or state championships and it ain’t me. It’s us. I’m real proud of all of them and our coaches.”

Facing a third-and-11 from their own 40 on their opening drive, the Patriots converted on a 13-yard pass from Trey Bowers to Colten Caron and never looked back. Five plays and 47 yards later Price plunged into the end zone and converted on the two-point attempt to give the hosts a lead they never relinquished.

The Huskies had a spark early when their following drive was extended after a muffed punt but a penalty and a high snap that was recovered by the Indy linebacker Jordan Harvey set the Patriots up at the North Marion 31.

Six plays later the visitors were nearly thrown a lifesaver, forcing a fourth-and-7 but Bowers again found Caron for a 14-yard conversion and three players later Price made it a 14-0 game.

Afterwards it became the Cyrus Goodson show.

The senior receiver returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown, threw a 65-yard touchdown pass, caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass – all in the second quarter.

The touchdown pass came on a trick play in which Goodson chucked it deep to Price who adjusted and raced to the end zone, breaking Glenn’s 100-year record.

“It’s been in for about two weeks now,” Goodson said of the play. “I never thought in a million years we were going to run it but we did and Coach Hypes actually, I always throw with my gloves on and it’s bad but he told me to take my gloves off and I handed them to him. I don’t think it was the prettiest spiral anybody’s ever thrown but it got the job done. I don’t know why we called it but it was a good play call.”

“As soon as I ran I was so open and was like ‘Oh my God!'” Price, who split out as a wing on the play, said. “Cyrus, he said he threw it as hard as he could and he threw a duck. All I heard in the air was ‘Quack! Quack! Quack!’ and I was like ‘Ah, no!’ then the defensive back kept closing in and I caught it. I thought he was just going to tackle me but he went for the ball and I ran as hard as I could cause I knew that was for the record.”

North Marion attempted to claw back into the game by rolling the dice, striking gold when quarterback Casey Minor bolted 34 yards on fourth-and-3 for a score that made it 22-6 but the pass to Price and the touchdown reception by Goodson expanded the lead to 30 points at 36-6.

Trey Bowers piled on with a 17-yard scoring run with 3:03 left in the half, connecting with senior Jordan Harvey on the ensuing conversion to make it a 44-6 game.

Harvey, primarily a linebacker, was so fond of the end zone he made a return trip before the break as Colton Miller strip sacked Minor in the waning seconds of the half and Harvey scooped the ball, racing 46 yards to make it a 52-6 game at the intermission.

The turnover came on a sprint-out, a staple of North Marion’s offense all night that yielded little success. The Huskies were 4 of 14 passing for 45 yards with an interception, the fifth interception for the Indy defense this postseason.

“They’re really athletic and they were able to play a lot of (Cover) 0,” North Marion head coach Daran Hayes said. “They were able to get us into some third-and-longs where they’re playing quarters and you can’t really run past them so you’ve got to settle for the underneath stuff, which you know, when you’re down 35 it’s hard to explain to a high school kid check downs are there and you need to take the easy stuff. We want to score 20 points on one play and they just don’t make a play like that.”

Price finished with 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The 87 yards were a season-low for the senior who didn’t take any offensive snaps in the second half or late in the first. Still, he settled for breaking a record older than the school he attends, pushing his season points total to 366 with one game to play.

“It’s so surreal and crazy,” Price said. “I would’ve never thought, ever that I would broken a record that’s 100 years old. I bet Big Sleepy would’ve thought the same. I bet he went out of high school thinking nobody was ever going to break that because that was a national record before. It’s crazy to me. It’ll hit me at some point but it’s crazy right now.”

“Leave no doubt,” Lilly said of Price’s season. “I know there’s a lot of kids that deserve the Kennedy Award but let me tell you what, for 100 years no one’s done it. Everybody said we did it against teams that wasn’t any good but we did it against three of the top powerhouse programs in the state of West Virginia. He deserves it so give him the trophy.”

Tyler Linkswiler led Indy with 161 yards rushing and a touchdown while Price accumulated 153 scrimmage yards.

Independence improves to 12-0, the first 12-win season in program history.

NM: 0 6 0 13 – 19

I: 14 38 6 0 – 58

Individual Statistics

Rushing – NM: Casey Minro 18-57-2, Parker Kincell 6-37, Gavan Lemley 7-12, Isaiah Sigley 1-5-1, Tyler Curry 1-2; I: Tyler Linkswiler 12-161-1, Judah Price 14-87-2, Trey Bowers 9-23-1, Josh Monroe 3-4, Silas Nelson 2-4, Taylor Dove 2-3, Cyrus Goodson 1-2

Passing – NM: Minor 4-14-45-0 TD-1 INT; I: Trey Bowers 5-7-92-1 TD-1 INT, Cyrus Goodson 1-2-66-1 TD, Josh Monroe 0-1-0-0-0

Receiving – NM: Landon Frey 2-32, Brock Martin 1-13, Parker Kincell 1-0; I: Judah Price 1-66-1, Cyrus Goodson 2-57-1, Colten Caron 3-35

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOT recognized by WVU Tech for Co-Op program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Faculty and engineering students at WVU Tech recognized the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) at the Annual American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Chapter Technical Conference in Beckley. “The award was to recognize the West Virginia Division of Highway’s partnership with tech and...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Logan County hunter kills an oldie

LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New bank opening Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4 for the show that will feature selections including “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite,” a statement from the orchestra said. The music will feature vocal numbers from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the West Virginia State University Chorus, the University of Charleston Choir and the Symphony Chorus of Parkersburg.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Community Invited to Christmas at Bluefield 2022

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield University will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus. Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community, Christmas at Bluefield is open and free to...
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia is home to one of the most unique experiences

LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For those brave enough, individuals can walk the entire length of the New River Gorge Bridge under the flow of traffic on the catwalk. Bridge Walk, located in Lansing, WV, is a must-do activity for thrill seekers and those wanting to witness some of the best views around.
LANSING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Hive Annual Open House Dec. 2 To Highlight Awards Celebration and Client Displays

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive will honor top performing Hive clients and supporters as part of its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 2 at its offices at 205 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. For the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has opened its doors to the public to introduce its staff, recognize business achievements, tour its space, and invite entrepreneurs to take advantage of a range of services offered by the WV Hive.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy