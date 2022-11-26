1 person taken to hospital after train strikes car in Brackenridge

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a train struck a car in Brackenridge Friday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street at 10 p.m. for the incident.

A Channel 11 News crew at the scene spoke to the Brackenridge fire chief who said the male driver was the only occupant of the car at the time.

The driver’s injuries were not specified, but he is expected to survive.

Norfolk Southern is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

