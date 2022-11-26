Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Evergy Plaza lights up the holidays with lighting of Mayor’s Christmas Tree
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla went to Evergy Plaza to light the annual community Christmas tree Saturday evening. Despite rainy conditions, people still gathered at Evergy Plaza to see the lighting of the tree or to skate on the CoreFirst Ice Rink. The International Academy children’s choir sang some Christmas carols. Poppin’ Minis was on-site to provide refreshments.
WIBW
Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, Nativities & Noels has brought together faith communities from around the topeka area, showcasing the many different ways people display the Christmas story. Carol Christensen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been part of it from the start,...
WIBW
Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week. Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.
WIBW
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
lawrencekstimes.com
Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice
Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season. Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.
WIBW
West Ridge Mall sees influx of holiday shoppers in search of Black Friday deals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall was in full swing with holiday shoppers on Friday, November 25, also called Black Friday, as customers search in one location with multiple stores for a variety of gifts. If you can find the time this weekend, the general manager with Kohen Retail...
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
Brookside's World's Window enjoys what could be its last Small Business Saturday
The owners of World's Window, a 38-year staple in Kansas City, Missouri, hope a new buyer will continue the tradition of unique offerings to loyal customers.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
WIBW
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were rescued from an Emporia elevator after they became trapped when it stalled. KVOE reports that three people were rescued from a local hotel elevator on Monday evening, Nov. 29, after it became stalled. The Emporia Fire Department indicated that it was called to...
KVOE
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
WIBW
Tuesday forecast: Cold and blustery this afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning brought the first of 3 cold fronts for the next 8 days. Luckily it will be the coldest. It may also bring a few flurries or some patchy freezing drizzle however impacts are expected to be low with anything that develops. Taking Action:. Bundle...
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
KVOE
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
WIBW
Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration. Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.
