ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

OVER AND OUT: Bartram Trail falls to Buchholz in regional semifinal, ends perfect season

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKqqq_0jNzCw8y00

ST. JOHNS — Buchholz decided it was not going to lose to Bartram Trail again this year.

The Bobcats redeemed their early-season loss to the Bears by eliminating them 21-20 in the Region 1-4S final on Friday. With the victory, Buchholz ended Bartram’s perfect season and advanced to the state semifinals.

Buchholz quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, a Mississippi State commit, dominated the game with three touchdowns, scoring them all in the first half. Bartram was derailed early by untimely fumbles and an inability to covert third downs.

The result reversed a 21-6 decision in favor of Bartram in October.

ONE-BY-ONE:Bartram Trail football embracing play-by-play mentality in postseason run

HISTORY MADE:Gazzoli wins first golf individual title in Matanzas school history

Bartram cut the lead down to 21-20 with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter after running back Laython Biddle scored a short touchdown. Bears kicker Liam Padron booted a 46-yd field goal to get Bartram within one point.

"We can fight and we fought," Biddle said. "We’ve got to come out like that every single game.”

Whittemore and the Bobcats built an early cushion but didn't score in the second half. They did however, manage to whittle the clock down. They slowly trudged down the field with tough running from back Quinton Cutler and reached Bartram’s 14-yd line to notch another first down and seal the game.

Bartram Trail never got the ball back. The clock hit zero and Buchholz began to celebrate.

It was a bitter way to end Bartram's season. After the game, head coach Darrell Sutherland told his team that although it lost, it shouldn't forget how special of a season it had.

“Any time you don’t win the championship, you end your season on a loss," Sutherland said. "Don’t let that taint all the things they've done this year."

Although the Bears will lose a strong senior group led by cornerback Sharif Denson, the Bears have a group of juniors that are just as strong. Starting quarterback Riley Trujillo and Biddle will be seniors next year. Strong safety Sergio Lanzas returns for his last year at Bartram Trail, too.

“We’ll be back next year," Biddle said. "It’s alright.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKE CITY, FL
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa building in St. Augustine

St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 3 for construction of a 6,304-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store at 2500 U.S. 1 S. in St. Augustine. Construction Management Inc. of Seminole is the contractor for the project, on almost 1.5 acres, at a cost of $1.45 million. Be the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy