OVER AND OUT: Bartram Trail falls to Buchholz in regional semifinal, ends perfect season

ST. JOHNS — Buchholz decided it was not going to lose to Bartram Trail again this year.

The Bobcats redeemed their early-season loss to the Bears by eliminating them 21-20 in the Region 1-4S final on Friday. With the victory, Buchholz ended Bartram’s perfect season and advanced to the state semifinals.

Buchholz quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, a Mississippi State commit, dominated the game with three touchdowns, scoring them all in the first half. Bartram was derailed early by untimely fumbles and an inability to covert third downs.

The result reversed a 21-6 decision in favor of Bartram in October.

Bartram cut the lead down to 21-20 with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter after running back Laython Biddle scored a short touchdown. Bears kicker Liam Padron booted a 46-yd field goal to get Bartram within one point.

"We can fight and we fought," Biddle said. "We’ve got to come out like that every single game.”

Whittemore and the Bobcats built an early cushion but didn't score in the second half. They did however, manage to whittle the clock down. They slowly trudged down the field with tough running from back Quinton Cutler and reached Bartram’s 14-yd line to notch another first down and seal the game.

Bartram Trail never got the ball back. The clock hit zero and Buchholz began to celebrate.

It was a bitter way to end Bartram's season. After the game, head coach Darrell Sutherland told his team that although it lost, it shouldn't forget how special of a season it had.

“Any time you don’t win the championship, you end your season on a loss," Sutherland said. "Don’t let that taint all the things they've done this year."

Although the Bears will lose a strong senior group led by cornerback Sharif Denson, the Bears have a group of juniors that are just as strong. Starting quarterback Riley Trujillo and Biddle will be seniors next year. Strong safety Sergio Lanzas returns for his last year at Bartram Trail, too.

“We’ll be back next year," Biddle said. "It’s alright.”