Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 takeways from Billy Napier's first regular season with the Gators
Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
Gators CB Avery Helm to Enter Transfer Portal
Former Gators starting cornerback Avery Helm will enter the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida.
Early adversity sinks Gators in lopsided defeat
After his hiring in March, Todd Golden identified — and has since vocalized on multiple occasions — two main issues that plagued Florida in its final season under head coach Mike White: shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, and defensive rebounding. Under White last year, Florida ranked No....
floridagators.com
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Florida
"Obviously I thought we played really well. Thought we played really well first half and then kind of got a little loose, so I think by and large we played pretty well." "We've got to continue to get better. Rebounding's got to continue to get better and we've got to take better care of the ball."
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
fsunews.com
ESPN Invite is 'Snooze Fest' for Seminoles
2022 has been a season to forget for the Florida State basketball program. Coming into this week’s ESPN Events Invitational tournament, the Seminoles sat at 1-4 with each loss being more humiliating than the last. The season opened up with a surprising loss to Stetson at the Donald L....
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three Lake City juveniles reported missing
Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
