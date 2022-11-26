The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...

