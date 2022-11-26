ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
Mark Hake

Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
