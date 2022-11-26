Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $92 million.
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
While some numbers have been drawn five, six, or seven times since early August, some haven't been drawn at all.
$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day
They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
Do This Before Buying a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The odds of winning a jackpot on a scratch-off ticket are low, but making the right moves could help improve your chances of winning.
Narcity
Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought. Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
Powerball Had 5.4 Million Winning Tickets, 13 Millionaires on Monday
The last winning Powerball ticket was drawn in August, a sign of the long odds of winning big in the multi-state lottery.
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $207 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $207 million.
1 ticket wins $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot; here are the winning numbers
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and...
Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion
Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
First-time Powerball player wins $150,000 prize
A Michigan man who was inspired by a rising jackpot to buy his first Powerball ticket ended up winning a $150,000 prize.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0