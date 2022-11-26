ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Venice rolls Rams for region title

By By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKUku_0jNzCjul00

VENICE — Locked in a dogfight with Riverview in the first half on Friday night, Venice was in search of a spark to pull away from the Rams.

Indians senior defensive back Jaquavious Washington was more than happy to provide the jolt, blocking a punt with less than a minute to go before halftime. His play swung momentum in Venice’s favor and the Indians coasted to a 35-15 victory, securing the Region 4S-4 championship.

With the win – and some help from other teams across the state – Venice will remain home next week and face Buchholz in the Class 4S state semifinals.

“I know nobody can really block me, so I just trust myself to get to the ball,” said Washington, who has now blocked three punts this season. “It felt great. I was like, ‘Yes sir!’ We put our team in a great position and went down and scored.

“It was very important. It gave us the momentum to go finish the game.”

Washington’s block occurred inside the Rams’ 20-yard line and was recovered by fellow Venice defensive back Deylen Platt, who returned the ball to the Riverview 7.

A couple of plays later, Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley found the edge for a seven-yard touchdown run, giving Venice a 21-7 lead with 13 seconds remaining in the half.

Though Riverview received the ball to open the second half, Venice’s defense didn’t allow the Rams much hope for a comeback.

Riverview struggled to cross midfield as its four second-half possessions ended with a punt from its own 41, a bad snap and bobbled ball in which the punter took a knee on his own 16, a turnover on downs at its own 44 and a turnover on downs on its own 39.

Meanwhile, Venice continued to pad its lead.

Indians running back Alvin Johnson III powered the offense for much of the night with 13 rushes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He led one drive essentially by himself, running 36 yards into Riverview’s red zone before finishing it off with a 17-yard scoring run — opening up a 28-7 lead.

Venice running back Jamarice Wilder joined in on the fun one drive later as he scored one play after Riverview’s punter took a knee at the 16-yard-line.

Leading the Rams by four touchdowns, Venice substituted its second units into the game with 8:03 remaining.

The Rams eventually scored a second touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Jeremiah Dawson to Bradley Weller and added two points on a pass from Dawson to Luke Pettita with 2:47 to play, but the game was out of reach by that point.

“I think their staff had a great game plan,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They sat there and battled for the start of the game and we were able to make a play at the end of the half to kinda separate us a little bit.

“Then we came out in the second half and scored quickly to kinda put the game away as far as their game plan. They didn’t have enough time to score, trying to burn the clock.”

Key plays: Punting miscues buried the Rams.

Washington’s blocked punt led to a touchdown that should have never been scored.

Later, Riverview kneeled at its own 16 instead of punting the ball away in the second half, the mistake led to Wilder’s touchdown run and a four-score deficit.

Key stats: Riverview had a game plan of grinding out first downs and keeping the Venice offense off the field. Running back DJ Johnson was the key, with 34 carries for 116 yards. He also had a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 7:06 to play in the second quarter.

Venice ran the ball well, too, especially with Brooks Bentley.

The senior quarterback rushed six times for 35 yards, including touchdown runs of six and seven yards that proved crucial in the first half.

What it means: Venice had little trouble bringing home the 11th regional championship in school history, crushing Riverdale, Lehigh and Riverview to win the Region 4S-4 title.

Quote: “It’s been great. It might have been the best decision I’ve ever made coming here. They’ve treated me like family and welcomed me in like family. It’s been great. I’ve never been to the playoffs before. It’s just a blessing.” — Washington, who transferred to Venice from Sarasota before the start of this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Highschool looks towards final playoff game

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Highschool football team is playing Bucholz Highschool for a chance to move onto the championship in Fort Lauderdale. The final playoff game will take place on December 2 in Gainesville. Pete Dombroski, the Venice Highschool athletic director, told ABC7, “It seems like it’s not...
VENICE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good

MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with NBC2, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
MATLACHA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
VENICE, FL
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Storm debris cleanup to resume in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Collection crews resume storm debris cleanup Monday, November 28, in North Port. Here are a few quick notes as collection crews resume their pickup:. Crews are getting close to completing the first pass through the City. If the collection has not happened on your street yet, crews will be heading that way soon.
NORTH PORT, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Mexican restaurant opens on Longboat Key

La Villa Mexican Grill is the little Longboat engine that could. It took Estella Villegas 16 months to open the new restaurant located at 5610 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down from remodeling to buying tables and chairs. Villegas would know, this is not the first restaurant she and her husband have opened.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich

Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy