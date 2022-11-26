PREP FOOTBALL: Venice rolls Rams for region title

VENICE — Locked in a dogfight with Riverview in the first half on Friday night, Venice was in search of a spark to pull away from the Rams.

Indians senior defensive back Jaquavious Washington was more than happy to provide the jolt, blocking a punt with less than a minute to go before halftime. His play swung momentum in Venice’s favor and the Indians coasted to a 35-15 victory, securing the Region 4S-4 championship.

With the win – and some help from other teams across the state – Venice will remain home next week and face Buchholz in the Class 4S state semifinals.

“I know nobody can really block me, so I just trust myself to get to the ball,” said Washington, who has now blocked three punts this season. “It felt great. I was like, ‘Yes sir!’ We put our team in a great position and went down and scored.

“It was very important. It gave us the momentum to go finish the game.”

Washington’s block occurred inside the Rams’ 20-yard line and was recovered by fellow Venice defensive back Deylen Platt, who returned the ball to the Riverview 7.

A couple of plays later, Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley found the edge for a seven-yard touchdown run, giving Venice a 21-7 lead with 13 seconds remaining in the half.

Though Riverview received the ball to open the second half, Venice’s defense didn’t allow the Rams much hope for a comeback.

Riverview struggled to cross midfield as its four second-half possessions ended with a punt from its own 41, a bad snap and bobbled ball in which the punter took a knee on his own 16, a turnover on downs at its own 44 and a turnover on downs on its own 39.

Meanwhile, Venice continued to pad its lead.

Indians running back Alvin Johnson III powered the offense for much of the night with 13 rushes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He led one drive essentially by himself, running 36 yards into Riverview’s red zone before finishing it off with a 17-yard scoring run — opening up a 28-7 lead.

Venice running back Jamarice Wilder joined in on the fun one drive later as he scored one play after Riverview’s punter took a knee at the 16-yard-line.

Leading the Rams by four touchdowns, Venice substituted its second units into the game with 8:03 remaining.

The Rams eventually scored a second touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Jeremiah Dawson to Bradley Weller and added two points on a pass from Dawson to Luke Pettita with 2:47 to play, but the game was out of reach by that point.

“I think their staff had a great game plan,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They sat there and battled for the start of the game and we were able to make a play at the end of the half to kinda separate us a little bit.

“Then we came out in the second half and scored quickly to kinda put the game away as far as their game plan. They didn’t have enough time to score, trying to burn the clock.”

Key plays: Punting miscues buried the Rams.

Washington’s blocked punt led to a touchdown that should have never been scored.

Later, Riverview kneeled at its own 16 instead of punting the ball away in the second half, the mistake led to Wilder’s touchdown run and a four-score deficit.

Key stats: Riverview had a game plan of grinding out first downs and keeping the Venice offense off the field. Running back DJ Johnson was the key, with 34 carries for 116 yards. He also had a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 7:06 to play in the second quarter.

Venice ran the ball well, too, especially with Brooks Bentley.

The senior quarterback rushed six times for 35 yards, including touchdown runs of six and seven yards that proved crucial in the first half.

What it means: Venice had little trouble bringing home the 11th regional championship in school history, crushing Riverdale, Lehigh and Riverview to win the Region 4S-4 title.

Quote: “It’s been great. It might have been the best decision I’ve ever made coming here. They’ve treated me like family and welcomed me in like family. It’s been great. I’ve never been to the playoffs before. It’s just a blessing.” — Washington, who transferred to Venice from Sarasota before the start of this season.