Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
CATOOSA, OK
Z94

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
TULSA, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Strong winds ahead of Tuesday cold front

WIND ADVISORY for Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore counties until noon Tuesday. Windy Tuesday morning. Gusts could top 45-50 mph in some places. Cold front arrives this afternoon with a gusty north wind and...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa parts ways with coach Philip Montgomery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa and football head coach Philip Montgomery are parting ways, NewsChannel 8 confirmed Sunday. TU decided to make a change to the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, according to a press release from the university's athletics department. “This was an...
TULSA, OK

