Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium reveals new logo, new projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday, Oklahoma Aquarium leaders, Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation leaders, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new logo for the aquarium and spoke about the facility's future. The new logo features a large bull shark. Research Director Dr. Ann Money says this is appropriate because the...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KTUL
A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
KTUL
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma
Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
Strong winds ahead of Tuesday cold front
WIND ADVISORY for Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore counties until noon Tuesday. Windy Tuesday morning. Gusts could top 45-50 mph in some places. Cold front arrives this afternoon with a gusty north wind and...
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
KTUL
Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
KTUL
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
KTUL
University of Tulsa parts ways with coach Philip Montgomery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa and football head coach Philip Montgomery are parting ways, NewsChannel 8 confirmed Sunday. TU decided to make a change to the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, according to a press release from the university's athletics department. “This was an...
Comments / 0