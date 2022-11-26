Read full article on original website
UMD athletics holding clothing drive at home games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group is calling on you to bring more than just your tickets to the UMD men’s, women’s basketball upcoming home games. As he group is holding a clothing drive for K-12 youth in the greater Duluth Community. Beginning...
UWS men’s hockey sweep weekend series against Northland
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team came into Saturdays matchup against Northland College with confidence after a 3-0 win on Friday. Penalty trouble would hurt the Yellowjackets in the first, but Gavin Rasmussen was able to score a shorthanded goal. Austin Paul added another goal for...
UMD women’s cross-country team gearing up for National Tournament
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s cross country team will be heading to Seattle this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division II championship on December 2nd. With this season marking their 11th overall appearance in program history. “I think we could surprise and get into the upper...
UMD men’s basketball beats Michigan Tech
The No.14 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s basketball team is finishing up their non-conference games this weekend, the first of which was against Michigan Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the game 99-65, scoring 69 of those points in the first half. Drew Blair lead all players with...
UMD’s “Dancing Home” concert this weekend
Olivia Nelson and Jake Leider, UMD students stopped by GMN to shared details about their dance concert coming up this weekend, December 2-4. UMD faculty, students and guest choreographers offer a wide range of dance styles and interpretations centering around the theme of “home.”. Artistic Director, Rebecca Katz Harwood.
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow shifting west
The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.
Sabrina Ullman: Multiple chances of snow this week
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the twenties. A calm wind will become south after midnight. Quiet weather will soon end as we have a chance of snow most days this week. The first round will be limited to northern Minnesota. Light snow will move in Monday...
Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
‘Merry Kiss Cam’ hosts movie showing in Duluth
In the town that it was shot in, the Hulu film ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ made a return to Duluth for a public viewing party. Saturday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, movie goers got to watch the film and stay for a Q&A with the production team. Executive Director of...
Jason’s must see things in Duluth this December
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this December. It’s a mix of shows to check out with the family, shopping opportunities, and more. December 2nd and runs through the 18th. The musical is based on the classic adventures of the March sisters Jo,...
Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash
(Carlton County, MN) — A GoFundMe account’s been created to help with funeral expenses for a brother and sister killed over the weekend in a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth, and his passenger and sister 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, Wisconsin died after the car crashed on an icy road near Holyoke. The State Patrol report says neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
Looking back at how holiday shopping in the Northland went for Small Business Saturday
Thanksgiving Day came and went, and so did the shopping, especially Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but the shopping has barely begun!. “Well, we bring a new store, a new franchise to the state of Minnesota. This is the first opportunity for people to experience the different flavors and share that with other people, said Dennis Thielke, the owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange.
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
