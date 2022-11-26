Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW EPISODE 11 REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 11, is titled: Three, Two, One - WOW. Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart and Ice Cold vs Sahara Spars. Spars is able to shove Disciplinarian into the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO REGULAR PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK, COMPLETE PREVIEW
After last week's Thanksgiving-themed episode Impact Wrestling on AXS TV jumps back into their storylines, featuring the following. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATES ON THE ALBERTO EL PATRON VS. COMBATE GLOBAL LAWSUIT
Here are some updates on the lawsuit filed by former WWE and Impact Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron against MMA promotion Combate Global before The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The Court had ruled on 7/26 that the lawsuit could move forward. In his...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WAR GAMES BROUGHT IN BIG MONEY AND VIEWERSHIP FOR WWE AND MORE NEWS AND NOTES FROM THE SURVIVOR SERIES
Triple H stated at the Survivor Series press conference last night was the most viewed Series event ever as well as the highest grossing Series gate ever. It was also the highest grossing event in TDBank Garden history. Our own Mike Johnson asked Bianca Belair who she wanted to petition...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AUSTIN THEORY'S EVOLUTION, FOLLOW THE ARC OF SAMI ZAYN IN THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Michael Carpenter sent this item. ... WWE canceled the 12/29 event in Laval, Canada. Also, Raw is coming to Boston on March 6, 2023 and Providence, RI on March 13, 2023. "I Can't Take Selfies Forever!" New United States Champion Austin Theory On His Character Evolving. WWE definitely knows what...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRIAN KENDRICK-WWE NOTE
For those who have asked, Brian Kendrick is not at tonight's Raw taping after his tryout as a producer over the weekend at the Survivor Series PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR REPORT
NWA Powerrr is still in Charlotte LA at the Sigur Arena, and has Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. Kyle Davis is in the ring with EC3 and Thom Latimer. Thom says that EC3 can talk about his problems and addictions, but the last thing he will allow EC3 to say anything bad about his wife. EC3 says that the tag team match tonight is standard wrestling 101 and gives all of the cliches for this kind of match. EC3 says that Thom represents everyone who watches wrestling because he had had problems, and he gives viewers hope.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR AT RAW TODAY
Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT STORYTELLING AT SURVIVOR SERIES, KENNY OMEGA SHOULD GROW UP AND HEED HIS OWN WORDS, KHAN IS CLUELESS WITH THE ROH TITLE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami’s nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can’t wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it’s about storytelling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE WWE RAW POST GAME SHOW
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang. Athena...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP POST FULL GEAR
The 11/23 post Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 880,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 818,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's 0.28. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 11/23/22 - Jericho vs. Ishii 880,000 0.32. 11/16/22...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: BECKY SPEAKS, THEORY SPEAKS, OWENS VS USO, SETH 'FASHION' ROLLINS, DEXTER'S FUTURE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a look at the issues in the Bloodline starting with Smackdown and continuing at Survivor Series. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa walk in the back. Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Becky says...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: WHITE VERSUS ROSSER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young versus Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Davis and Fletcher attack Sharpe and Young before the bell rings. Davis sends Young to the floor...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE IS BETTER UNDER HHH, ANOTHER WAY PUNK HAS TONY KHAN, ALDIS’ FUTURE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So you’ve commented on how much better WWE is since Triple H took over. And I agree. But the irony is, I can see it’s better, yet when I try to explain to a lapsed fan, I can’t quite quantify it. Thought perhaps you can articulate some of the changes that excite you? Again I see it’s “different,” but stating what’s different, tad hard.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 665
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANDRADE UNDERGOES SURGERY
AEW star Andrade el Idolo announced he has undergone surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle:. "My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo"
Comments / 0