‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday.



The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night.



The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun.

The event featured food, holiday music, a pop-up fair, reindeer games and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.