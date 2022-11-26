ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held

By Kathryn Hauser
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfcBC_0jNzC8XF00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday.

The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night.

The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun.

The event featured food, holiday music, a pop-up fair, reindeer games and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting

With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

‘Trees of Hope’ kicks off holiday season in New Haven

(WTNH) — Since 1990, “Trees of Hope” has served as a beloved holiday tradition in the Greater New Haven area. It’s an epic yearly event open to the public every day for the first two weeks of December! It’s fun for the whole family, and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Executive […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Winterfest opens at Bushnell Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s holiday tradition is back! Friday marked the start of Winterfest at Bushnell Park. This is the 12th year The iQuilt Partnership has hosted the event. It happens daily through January 8th. “One of those memorable days where you come out with your family and enjoy the winter festivities,” says Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Danbury Police: Two found dead in Clayton Road home

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police are investigating after two individuals were found dead in a home on Clayton Road during a well-being check on Monday. At 3:00 p.m. Danbury police conducted a well-being check after they received a call from family members who stated they had not heard from their relatives who lived in […]
DANBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Injured hiker rescued on Crescent Lake trail in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – An injured hiker was rescued from a trail near Crescent Lake on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UConn Health in Farmington for an “obvious injury” to her lower leg and ankle, according to Southington police. Local police responded along...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer fire, crash closes I-91N in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash and fire closed down parts of I-91 North in Enfield on Monday morning. The highway is closed between exits 46 and 47 East because of the crash, which was reported at 4 a.m. State police have not released any information on what caused the collision or if there […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy