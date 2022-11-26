Read full article on original website
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE
As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
WAR GAMES BROUGHT IN BIG MONEY AND VIEWERSHIP FOR WWE AND MORE NEWS AND NOTES FROM THE SURVIVOR SERIES
Triple H stated at the Survivor Series press conference last night was the most viewed Series event ever as well as the highest grossing Series gate ever. It was also the highest grossing event in TDBank Garden history. Our own Mike Johnson asked Bianca Belair who she wanted to petition...
WWE HOLDING TRYOUTS THIS WEEK
Sports Illustrated reported that WWE will be holding a two day try out this Wednesday and Thursday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, with 30 to 35 athletes participating. They note the next tryout in the US will be in late March before Wrestlemania in LA, in addition to the tryout in Nigeria in February for "The Search for Africa's next WWE Superstar" campaign.
WWE RAW REPORT: BECKY SPEAKS, THEORY SPEAKS, OWENS VS USO, SETH 'FASHION' ROLLINS, DEXTER'S FUTURE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a look at the issues in the Bloodline starting with Smackdown and continuing at Survivor Series. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa walk in the back. Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Becky says...
JIM CROCKETT PROMOTIONS ON VICE TV, WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING AND MORE
Tomorrow's edition of Vice TV's Tales from the Territories will feature Jim Crockett Promotions. Promotional material for the episode, titled Evil Heels of the Carolinas, notes, "Jim Crockett Promotions was the cornerstone Territory of the National Wrestling Alliance and the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States." Young Rock...
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP POST FULL GEAR
The 11/23 post Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 880,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 818,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's 0.28. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 11/23/22 - Jericho vs. Ishii 880,000 0.32. 11/16/22...
SMACKDOWN IN FLUX ON MAJOR PROVIDER, NEW WWE DUMP ON PEACOCK AND MORE
DirecTV is in a rights fee battle with FOX, which could affect their subscribers' ability to watch Smackdown. You can get more information by clicking here. It looks like a new batch of episodes of classic WWF Superstars episodes from early 1996 are being added to Peacock and WWE Network today as this month's classic content drop.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena:. *The Survivor Series PPV fallout. If you are attending the taping, locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.
BRIAN KENDRICK-WWE NOTE
For those who have asked, Brian Kendrick is not at tonight's Raw taping after his tryout as a producer over the weekend at the Survivor Series PPV.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang. Athena...
DAZN AGREES DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023
DAZN AGREES NON-EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023, ADDING TO THE GLOBAL PLATFORM’S GROWING FIGHT SPORTS PORTFOLIO. DAZN today announce the signing of an agreement with Kinguin PTW until the end of 2023, which has provided wrestling fans with exceptional sports entertainment content from its inception.
WOW EPISODE 11 REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 11, is titled: Three, Two, One - WOW. Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart and Ice Cold vs Sahara Spars. Spars is able to shove Disciplinarian into the...
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
GREAT STORYTELLING AT SURVIVOR SERIES, KENNY OMEGA SHOULD GROW UP AND HEED HIS OWN WORDS, KHAN IS CLUELESS WITH THE ROH TITLE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami’s nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can’t wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it’s about storytelling.
FIRST FIVE COMPETITORS NAMED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. There is no word yet when tickets will go on sale. Announced thus far as competing:. Michael Oku. Shun Skywalker. Masha Slamovich. “Speedball”...
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
Jay Vidal announced on Outsports podcast LGBT in the ring that he has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.
ANDRADE UNDERGOES SURGERY
AEW star Andrade el Idolo announced he has undergone surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle:. "My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo"
BOOKER T RETURNS TO THE RING, TRIPLE H PAYS PROPS AND MORE
Shayna Baszler opens her Warhammer 40,000: Darktide surprise package!. Booker T stepping back into the ring at reality of wrestling Christmas Chaos.
