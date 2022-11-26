You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami’s nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can’t wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it’s about storytelling.

