Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
WCAX
Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
WCAX
In the Garden: Living Christmas Trees
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it may be time to pick up a Christmas tree. If you’re interested in growing a living Christmas tree for the holidays, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
WCAX
Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. “It was very overwhelming. I was upset for the fact that it did not have local input,” said Jean Wolfe, who lives and works in the Old North End.
WCAX
Annual Festival of Trees giving area veterans assistance
AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. More sponsors needed to assist Wreaths Across America this December. The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local. Updated: 9 hours ago. Small Business Saturday aims to create awareness...
WCAX
Feline Fine Art: ‘The Cat Art Show’ returns to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Kitty cat-themed art will adorn the walls of a Plattsburgh coffee shop this weekend. “The Cat Art Show” returns for the sixth year to the Lake City. It’s an opportunity for talented artists in the region to show off their skills and celebrate cats.
WCAX
The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Major retailers get a lot of attention on Black Friday… but the day after is all about shopping local. “Everybody wants to go out and feel like they’ve done so good in their community. Shopping is a fun thing to do for your community,” said Jessica Gaudette, the owner of As the Crow Flies, a kitchen supply store in St. Albans.
Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns
The ski-racing circuit’s lone U.S. stop for women, battling a weekend of wild weather, drew its biggest-ever crowd — even if Vermont-schooled Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t as victorious. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
WCAX
Experience what a 19th century Thanksgiving was like
Burlington Beer Co. partnership with Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement. The Heroic movement is designed to celebrate and empower women in skiing and snowboarding. Learning more about sled dogs. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST. Hundreds gathered as the...
WCAX
HOSPITAL WAIT TIMES
Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park. A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Businesses looking to tackle challenges utilities are...
WCAX
U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement
Women stepping up to help other women just in time for the holiday season. Burlington Beer Co. partnership with Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM...
WCAX
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years
The week-long event attracts hundreds of people from all over to North Main Street in St. Albans. More sponsors needed to assist Wreaths Across America this December. The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local. Updated: 9 hours ago. Small Business Saturday aims to create awareness around supporting...
WCAX
South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles
Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce. Updated: 3 hours ago. Each jar...
WCAX
Morning weather webcsat
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say. Police say a pair of men armed with a knife and some kind of fireplace poker robbed a quick stop in Brandon on Sunday night. Updated: 19 hours ago. Some wrapped up their Thanksgiving holiday weekend by going...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
WCAX
Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. But are Vermonters participating in the trend? Many shoppers told our Elissa Borden they didn’t partake in Black Friday sales and didn’t plan to buy anything on Cyber Monday.
Comments / 0