ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday

Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday. Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. Rockford charities feeling the pinch of inflation, …. "Giving Tuesday" is a day meant to celebrate generosity, but...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How could a rail strike affect Illinois farms?

Farmers and manufacturers rely on freight trains to move items around, but a potential rail strike could soon bring that to a crashing halt. Farmers and manufacturers rely on freight trains to move items around, but a potential rail strike could soon bring that to a crashing halt. Four family...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday

There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday. There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB

There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB's best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before you contribute. Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but...
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

How high 'student mobility' rates hurt the whole school community

In 2021, Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford had the highest student mobility rate of any elementary school in Illinois. “Student mobility” rate is the percentage of students who experience at least one transfer in or out of their school during the school year. Around 50% -- half...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house

A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. 10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford …. A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford Vikings rally past Perspectives to finish out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings finished out Thanksgiving week Saturday afternoon against Chicago Perspectives. Cinco Gary finished with 17 points to help lead the Vikings 72-61 over Chicago. Guilford finished 3-2 on the week. Jaden Mangruem and Jaden Webster had 15 each for Guilford off the bench. For highlights watch the media player […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford shines a light on small businesses in the community

"Small Business Saturday" and "Stroll on State" is the busiest day of the year for small businesses in Downtown Rockford. Rockford shines a light on small businesses in the …. "Small Business Saturday" and "Stroll on State" is the busiest day of the year for small businesses in Downtown Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford group helps 275 young adults battling cancer

A local mom is making life a little easier for young adults living with cancer. Rockford group helps 275 young adults battling cancer. A local mom is making life a little easier for young adults living with cancer. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday shoppers in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power

"Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 25-28, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 25 at 12:02 p.m. Mark A. James, 46, of Marion was cited for failure to yield turning left. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Jan. 27 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 26 at 11:17 p.m. Ivan Munoz, 20, of Rochelle was...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy