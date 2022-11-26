ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The Galaxy Watch 4 is still a good Black Friday buy, especially at this price

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhLZi_0jNzBRwM00

Shopping around for a new smartwatch on Black Friday but don't want to spend too much money on a good one? Well, the Galaxy Watch 4 may not be the latest model, but it's definitely still worth a look even as its successor makes its rounds as the hit Wear OS watch of the year. In fact, the Black Friday deals bring it very close to the lowest price we've seen for the device at just $169 for the Bluetooth model. That's a nice $80 off its original price.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch, and even more than a year after its launch, it continues to impress. It gets roughly a day or more of battery life depending on usage, has a bevy of health and fitness sensors, and has a sleek design. Even if you prefer more classic designs, you have to admit that this is a stunning smartwatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGdZO_0jNzBRwM00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): $249.99 $169 at Amazon | $169.99 at Best Buy

Last year's treasure is still this year's treasure with the Galaxy Watch 4. It's a fantastic smartwatch with a lot going for it, like a new chipset and lots of health and fitness features. View Deal

If you're worried about buying a slightly older smartwatch, don't be. Samsung continues to update the watch to bring more features and keep it pretty much on par with the newer Galaxy Watch 5 , which is really just an iterative update on the watch. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs the new One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5, comes with Google Assistant Support, and is promised to receive four years of updates. That's better than some smartphones.

Of course, if you'd rather go for the more classic look, then the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also on sale if you don't mind springing for the LTE variant. This is a popular model because you can use the physical rotating bezel to navigate menus without touching the display. You won't find this on the newer Galaxy Watch 5 models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W32qP_0jNzBRwM00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (42mm): $299.99 $399.99 at Amazon

What's better than a capacitive bezel? A physical one. With the Watch 4 Classic, scrolling through menus is so easy with just a twist of the bezel, which also gives this watch a more classic look. View Deal

Both the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are powered by the Exynos W920 chipset, which is the same SoC powering the newer Galaxy Watch 5. They also come with 16GB of storage, 1.5GB of RAM, and sharp OLED displays. Samsung really put its all into these smartwatches, which is why these were some of the best Android smartwatches you could buy.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

My S5e has been restarted randomly in every 2-10 hours, what to do to fix it?

I got Tab S5e a month ago, I've ordered it from Amazon. It was a 128 GB/6 GB version. Okay, since the day I picked it up, it works great and functions very well but it restarts randomly like a few times a day. When my tablet is off and I'm not using it at the time, it restarts randomly as Tab S5e logo appeared on screen, meaning that it resets themselves.
Android Central

Tab A7 lite

Welcome to Android Central! Keep in mind that the option to use the SD card for apps on Samsung tablets is only for certain data -- the app won't actually get installed to the card, so a lot of the app will still need to reside on Internal Storage. Where...
Android Central

Not sure if Pro 7 is defective - Rattle when I gently move the phone

I feel there is something wrong with my phone but I'm not sure if it's one of those things I haven't noticed before and now 'actively' pay attention to it. I messaged google support and I received a mixed response, that it was normal to make a slight rattling noise due to the larger camera components it used to focus quickly. The other response was to take it in for warranty repair... but this is a new phone?
Android Central

Samsung does too much, but considering pixel... Need advice

Samsung does too much I cannot organize this phone for anything it's literally too much to handle. I just want the weather in the lockscreen and the home screen looking decent, Samsung for some reason can't get the weather on the lockscreen and the home screen customization is just garbage. I'm considering pixel or just going back to iPhone.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy