ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard

The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
PENN HILLS, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP Advances in DII Football Playoffs; Slippery Rock Falls to Shepherd

INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team, ranked first in Super Region One, defended its home field with a 19-13 triumph in the NCAA DII Playoffs on Saturday. IUP (10-1) turned the momentum with a scoop and score return from Connor Kelly in the third quarter, coming after a blocked punt from Raunya Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawk defense held a potent Ashland (10-2) ground game to just 106 yards on the afternoon.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Valley girls basketball team will measure success by progress

Aelan Wyley has plans to be an architect someday. For now, she’d like to win more basketball games. With the start of the girls regular season approaching, the Valley senior guard good-naturedly laughed off the Vikings’ inability to score points and post victories, acknowledging it’s been much longer since the program has tasted much success.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach expects Sewickley Academy girls to adopt defensive identity

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team has a new head coach. She is not new to the program, however. Jill Capozzi has taken over as head coach after serving as an assistant to Mark Gaither last season. “I left teaching and coaching to raise my children and last year got...
SEWICKLEY, PA
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job

PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Nov. 29, 2022

A number of Quaker Valley High School students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. NHS is a nationwide organization that recognizes high schoolers who meet high academic standards. Juniors inducted include Lucy Auth, Maisy Bates, Kaitlyn Blackmer, Mary Blaine, Eleana Cain, Megan Campbell, Saige Capek, Aidan Carver, Madison Chapman, Brooke Chisholm, Jason Clark, Katelyn Clark, Matthew Cohen, Emily Connors, Taylor Cupelli, Cameron Diggins, Anna Dusch, Sydney Earlewine, Eric Fox, Julia Garvic, Brahm Gianiodis, Rena Gilligan, Oliver Graham, Everest Gray, Jasper Gray, Lucas Greb, Bennett Haas, Sydney Hewitt, Kate Hines, Sophia Iliff, Grant Irving, Annica Kagle, Deja Keo, Elizabeth Kirk, Kathryn Main, Taylor Martin, William Musial, Marie Nastasi, Olivia Parker, Michael Ponzo, Mia Rosa Pugliano, Nicole Russi-Boyd, Ethan Servis, Koll Severson, Isabella Soderstrom, Mia Strelec, Elizabeth Szuba, John Szuba, Lauren Tiesse, Isabella Trafton, Kayla Vasbinder, Ty Walliser and Grant Webb. Senior inductees included Jackson Bould, Gavin Eshenbaugh, Sophia Geason, Milosh Hasak, Luke Hotchkiss, Meera Kumar, Brady McClay, Shannon Von Kaenel, Olivia Vybiral and Stevin Wallace.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study

Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy