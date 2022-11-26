Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State cornerback and North Allegheny graduate Joey Porter Jr. named 1st-team All- Big Ten
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who recorded 11 pass breakups and allowed just nine catches among 26 targets in man-to-man coverage this season, was named first-team All-Big Ten by separate voting from conference coaches and reporters. A redshirt junior from North Allegheny, Porter made history during Penn State’s 35-31...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new drop in classification and 4 starters back, Yough boys have look of contender
A drop in classification. A new section. A host of letterwinners returning. Are the stars aligning for Yough to have one of its best basketball seasons in recent memory?. Potential is bubbling up but expectations are measured, for now. “We hope so, but we need to win first,” coach Jim...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Returning contributors have Quaker Valley girls in position to make noise
Last season was a learning experience for the coaches and players on the Quaker Valley girls basketball team. The Quakers advanced to both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A playoffs in Ken Johns’ first year as floor boss. This season, QV is looking to make more noise in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard
The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Advances in DII Football Playoffs; Slippery Rock Falls to Shepherd
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team, ranked first in Super Region One, defended its home field with a 19-13 triumph in the NCAA DII Playoffs on Saturday. IUP (10-1) turned the momentum with a scoop and score return from Connor Kelly in the third quarter, coming after a blocked punt from Raunya Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawk defense held a potent Ashland (10-2) ground game to just 106 yards on the afternoon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Valley girls basketball team will measure success by progress
Aelan Wyley has plans to be an architect someday. For now, she’d like to win more basketball games. With the start of the girls regular season approaching, the Valley senior guard good-naturedly laughed off the Vikings’ inability to score points and post victories, acknowledging it’s been much longer since the program has tasted much success.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough girls basketball program continues to gain steam as new section awaits
The gymnasium at Yough is squeaking with basketball shoes, and there is energy in the air as girls run laps to open a practice. Their giddy chatter echoes off the bleachers. “Our numbers are up this year across the board,” sixth-year coach Mike Gerdich said. Yough will have 17...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale girls no longer focused on roster size, turn attention to success
For a number of years, the issue with the Springdale girls basketball team was lack of players. But that issue is so far into coach Jerry Clark’s rear-view mirror, that he doesn’t even discuss it. That was then. This is now. “I’ll be honest with you: When I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach expects Sewickley Academy girls to adopt defensive identity
The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team has a new head coach. She is not new to the program, however. Jill Capozzi has taken over as head coach after serving as an assistant to Mark Gaither last season. “I left teaching and coaching to raise my children and last year got...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Franklin Regional’s Matt Knizner
Coming off of back-to-back runner-up finishes, Franklin Regional’s hockey team is hoping to make a third PIHL finals appearance this season. The only difference is, it wants to be the one to win the Penguins Cup this time around. With 12 seniors graduating after last year, that will not...
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after finishing the season 10-2?
The Nittany Lions are projected to go to a major bowl game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job
PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Nov. 29, 2022
A number of Quaker Valley High School students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society. NHS is a nationwide organization that recognizes high schoolers who meet high academic standards. Juniors inducted include Lucy Auth, Maisy Bates, Kaitlyn Blackmer, Mary Blaine, Eleana Cain, Megan Campbell, Saige Capek, Aidan Carver, Madison Chapman, Brooke Chisholm, Jason Clark, Katelyn Clark, Matthew Cohen, Emily Connors, Taylor Cupelli, Cameron Diggins, Anna Dusch, Sydney Earlewine, Eric Fox, Julia Garvic, Brahm Gianiodis, Rena Gilligan, Oliver Graham, Everest Gray, Jasper Gray, Lucas Greb, Bennett Haas, Sydney Hewitt, Kate Hines, Sophia Iliff, Grant Irving, Annica Kagle, Deja Keo, Elizabeth Kirk, Kathryn Main, Taylor Martin, William Musial, Marie Nastasi, Olivia Parker, Michael Ponzo, Mia Rosa Pugliano, Nicole Russi-Boyd, Ethan Servis, Koll Severson, Isabella Soderstrom, Mia Strelec, Elizabeth Szuba, John Szuba, Lauren Tiesse, Isabella Trafton, Kayla Vasbinder, Ty Walliser and Grant Webb. Senior inductees included Jackson Bould, Gavin Eshenbaugh, Sophia Geason, Milosh Hasak, Luke Hotchkiss, Meera Kumar, Brady McClay, Shannon Von Kaenel, Olivia Vybiral and Stevin Wallace.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
Comments / 0