Fullerton, CA

Titans Defeat Pepperdine in Home Opener

FULLERTON, Calif. – After a four-game road trip to start the year, Cal State Fullerton returned home to Titan Gym and defeated Pepperdine in its home opener 64-55 Monday night. With the win the Titans improve to 3-2 on the year. Four Titans scored in double figures led by...
Softball Adds Four Signees

FULLERTON, Calif. – Head coach Kelly Ford and the Cal State Fullerton softball program have announced that they have signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to join the program for the 2023-24 academic year. . The group consists of two infielders, a catcher, and an outfielder. "This...
FULLERTON, CA

