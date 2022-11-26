Read full article on original website
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WJLA
SEE IT | 'Substantial' water leak inside Rosslyn Tunnel: VDOT
ROSSLYN, Va. (7News) — Crews are addressing a "substantial" water leak inside the Rosslyn Tunnel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for slowdowns throughout the area. Arlington County is investigating, VDOT said. No further details were immediately...
WJLA
Power restored following Md. small plane crash, MCPS schools remain closed Monday
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Power is now restored to thousands of residents Monday after a small plane crash in Montgomery County left customers, nearby hospitals and transit systems without power Sunday night. More than 120,000 people were in the dark after a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into the Pepco...
theburn.com
Extreme Pita coming to Dulles International Airport
Another new restaurant brand is coming to area — and like Rusty Taco before it — it’s going to be inside Dulles International. The new place is a fast-casual sandwich shop called Extreme Pita. Extreme Pita will be located inside Terminal A, so it will only be...
WJLA
DC Weather: Tuesday brings seasonable temps in the 50s ahead of Wednesday rain
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will look similar to Monday minus the winds with seasonable readings in the low to middle 50s. First Alert Weather is tracking a powerful weather front that will bring numerous storms to the southern states Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado outbreak is possible from Louisiana through Mississippi and into Alabama. This storm will impact around 30 million people with the highest winds and hail.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
WJLA
HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
I took an 18-hour train ride from Chicago to DC. Here were the 5 worst parts.
I traveled on Amtrak in coach for nearly a day and my assigned seat and lack of hot food options in coach were some of the biggest disappointments.
Wbaltv.com
Small plane crashes into power lines, trapping 2, knocking out electricity in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Crews rescued two occupants of a small plane that crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out power across Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City
A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
yieldpro.com
Trophy Northern Virginia multihousing community trades for $141 million
JLL Capital Markets announced that the $141 million sale of The Avant, a 359-unit, trophy multihousing community located in Reston, Virginia, has closed. JLL represented the seller, Boston Properties, and secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Built in 2014, The Avant features studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
