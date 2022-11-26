ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulles, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT | 'Substantial' water leak inside Rosslyn Tunnel: VDOT

ROSSLYN, Va. (7News) — Crews are addressing a "substantial" water leak inside the Rosslyn Tunnel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Northern Virginia. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for slowdowns throughout the area. Arlington County is investigating, VDOT said. No further details were immediately...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Extreme Pita coming to Dulles International Airport

Another new restaurant brand is coming to area — and like Rusty Taco before it — it’s going to be inside Dulles International. The new place is a fast-casual sandwich shop called Extreme Pita. Extreme Pita will be located inside Terminal A, so it will only be...
DULLES, VA
WJLA

DC Weather: Tuesday brings seasonable temps in the 50s ahead of Wednesday rain

WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will look similar to Monday minus the winds with seasonable readings in the low to middle 50s. First Alert Weather is tracking a powerful weather front that will bring numerous storms to the southern states Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado outbreak is possible from Louisiana through Mississippi and into Alabama. This storm will impact around 30 million people with the highest winds and hail.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’

UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Small plane crashes into power lines, trapping 2, knocking out electricity in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Crews rescued two occupants of a small plane that crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out power across Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs

A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
MCLEAN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
WASHINGTON, DC
yieldpro.com

Trophy Northern Virginia multihousing community trades for $141 million

JLL Capital Markets announced that the $141 million sale of The Avant, a 359-unit, trophy multihousing community located in Reston, Virginia, has closed. JLL represented the seller, Boston Properties, and secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Built in 2014, The Avant features studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom...
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership

The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy